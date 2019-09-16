Netflix is adding "a show about nothing" to its 2021 streaming lineup with the acquisition of "Seinfeld."

All 180 episodes of the Emmy-Award winning Seinfeld are coming to Netflix — worldwide! — starting in 2021 pic.twitter.com/tLvcCKH4vl — Netflix US (@netflix) September 16, 2019

The streaming service announced Monday that all 180 episodes of the beloved sitcom starring Jerry Seinfeld would be available to stream worldwide to its 151 million subscribers.

The Emmy-Award winning series ran for nine seasons from 1989-1998 on NBC.

Full terms of the transaction with NBC Universal were not disclosed, but Hulu currently holds the domestic streaming rights to the comedy sitcom, which will expire 2021.

“Seinfeld is the television comedy that all television comedy is measured against,” Ted Sarandos, Netflix’s chief content officer, said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times. “It is as fresh and funny as ever and will be available to the world in 4K for the first time.”

More than 20 years since "Seinfeld" went off the air, the show repeats on local television stations and cable network TBS.

Netflix did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.