Silence Breakers celebrate conviction of Harvey Weinstein Actress Rosanna Arquette described the verdict as a "seismic cultural change."

The Silence Breakers, a group of woman who banded together to report the sexual misconduct of Harvey Weinstein, are celebrating the conviction of the disgraced Hollywood mogul.

The women gathered in front Los Angeles City Hall Tuesday morning to thank the victims who testified in Weinstein's trial in New York as well as the more than 100 women who have publicly accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

"The gratitude I feel for the women who took the stand in New York cannot be overstated," Sarah Anne Masse told reporters. "Their bravery shines like a beacon."

Actress Rosanna Arquette speaks alongside a group of Silence Breakers about Harvey Weinsteins sexual misconduct, during a press conference following Weinstein's guilty verdict on Feb. 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Rosanna Arquette described Weinstein's verdict as a "landmark moment for survivors of rape and sexual assault."

"The public is seeing that men, even a man as powerful and famous as Weinstein, will be held accountable for their abuse of women," the actress added.

On Monday, a New York jury found Weinstein guilty on two of the five counts he was charged with: criminal sexual assault and rape in the third degree.

Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan courthouse for jury deliberations in his rape trial, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, in New York. Seth Wenig/AP, FILE

Film producer Harvey Weinstein is handcuffed after his guilty verdict in his sexual assault trial at the New York Criminal Court in New York, Feb. 24, 2020 in this courtroom sketch. Jane Rosenberg/Reuters, FILE

After Weinstein was convicted, the Silence Breakers said it would not have been possible "without the testimony of the courageous women and the many women who have spoken out."

"While it is disappointing that today’s outcome does not deliver the true, full justice that so many women deserve, Harvey Weinstein will now forever be known as a convicted serial predator," the statement read.

The group, which includes Arquette and Ashley Judd, was named Time's "Person of the Year" in 2017.

Arquette said Tuesday that she "never thought" she would witness such a "historic shift."

Louisette Geiss speaks alongside a group of Silence Breakers about Harvey Weinsteins sexual misconduct, during a press conference following Weinstein's guilty verdict on Feb. 25, 2020, in Los Angeles. Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Weinstein's defense attorneys said they would be filing an appeal, citing "extremely troubling" issues with the trial. His sentencing is expected to take place March 11.

Weinstein now faces charges of rape and sexual assault in Los Angeles from two alleged incidents that took place in 2013 at the Beverly Hills Hotel.

"As we turn our efforts to the looming criminal trial in Los Angeles, I have a message for Harvey -- for all abusers, rape-myth perpetuators, victim-blamers and those who have retaliated against us: This one's for you," Masse said, describing Weinstein as "our abuser."

She continued, "Your time is up. The time for survivors to rise up and thrive has come."