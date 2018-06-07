After recreating his 19-year-old son's "Icon" video earlier this year, Will Smith took things a step further on Tuesday, posting a video of himself in the studio adding a new rap verse to the song.

In a video posted on his recently launched YouTube Channel, he said he wanted to remind his son, Jaden, who the real "icon" is.

"Boy do you know why you was an icon living / you was born from an icon living / messed around married me an icon living / tequila, yeah we made some icon children," the 49-year-old raps.

Smith said he "could not resist" recording the verse.

"This track is Ridiculous. Congrats, Jaden," he added.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

The post racked up more than 980,000 views on YouTube and was listed among the platform's top 10 trending videos.

Smith launched his official YouTube channel in late December, giving fans an inside look at his home and personal life with short video blogs.

"I'm having so much fun! I don't know what happened. 'Cause, you know, I've never been on social media or anything like that," Smith said in March, shortly after creating his first social media account.

David Livingston/Getty Images

"It's like when you make a movie, you work and it's like 18 months until people see the movie," Smith said at the time. "There were so many things that were dying on my creative vine."

The actor and comedian has posted about two dozen videos since joining the platform, including clips of his traveling the world and giving advice on various topics. He also plans to add short films to the mix.

"I'm just psyched! I'm going to be doing skits. I'm going to be doing short films, music. I started recording again," Smith said in an interview with Jimmy Fallon earlier this year. "It's like I'm alive again, Jimmy!"