It was a good week for President Donald Trump, according to "SNL" staple "Weekend Update," but not so for his wife.

First lady Melania Trump rolled out her "Be Best" campaign earlier in the week, a children-focused policy platform that targets bullying, drug use and suicide. It did not spare her from being a target of "Weekend Update" anchor Michael Che, however.

"Melania Trump, or as I've been calling her, sexy Michael Jackson, unveiled her 'Be Best' campaign -- as in, it would be best if you got a divorce."

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

The "sexy Michael Jackson" comment drew a mixed reaction of applause and groans.

Even for having a good week, Trump wasn't spared some criticism.

"I have to admit, President Trump had a pretty good week," Colin Jost said. "He showed up at the airport [to greet the North Korea prisoners] and didn't say, 'Wait I thought they were American?'"

Trump also claimed to break the 3 a.m. ratings record in the press conference following the prisoners' return, "which is not true, the 3 a.m. ratings record was set by liberals on election night hoping they were being pranked," Jost joked.