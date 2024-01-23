Stalker arrested outside Taylor Swift's New York City home for 2nd time in 3 days

A Seattle man was arrested for loitering outside Taylor Swift's Tribeca home for the second time in three days Monday.

David Crowe, 33, was charged with two counts each of harassment and stalking after he was picked up near the New York City building just after 6:15 p.m. Monday.

Crowe was first spotted outside the Franklin Street home by a member of Swift's security team at around 3 p.m. He appeared to be wandering outside, but did not attempt to enter.

Security called police, who saw him harass multiple people on the street nearby about three hours later and he was taken into custody.

Swift does not appear to have been there at the time. She flew to New York City from Buffalo Sunday night -- where she was watching boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs -- and left Monday for Nashville, Tennessee, according to flight records.

Taylor Swift arrives at Highmark Stadium to watch an NFL AFC division playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP, FILE

Crowe was also arrested Saturday when police responded to a report of a "disorderly person" attempting to open the door of Swift's home. He was charged with failure to answer a 2015 summons.

He is one of many repeat offenders who have hung around Swift's property over the years.