Peter Mayhew, the actor best known for playing Chewbacca in the "Star Wars" films has passed away at the age of 74, his family said.

In a statement posted on the actor's twitter page, the family said Mayhew died on April 30, 2019, "with his family by his side in his North Texas home."

