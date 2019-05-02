'Star Wars' actor Peter Mayhew passes away at the age of 74, family says

May 2, 2019, 6:54 PM ET
PHOTO: Actor Peter Mayhew arrives at the premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" at the El Capitan Theatre on May 10, 2018 in Hollywood, Calif.PlayAxelle/bauer-griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images
Peter Mayhew, the actor best known for playing Chewbacca in the "Star Wars" films has passed away at the age of 74, his family said.

In a statement posted on the actor's twitter page, the family said Mayhew died on April 30, 2019, "with his family by his side in his North Texas home."

PHOTO: Peter Mayhew, left, as Chewbacca and Harrison Ford as Han Solo in a scene from Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope. LucasFilm
Peter Mayhew, left, as Chewbacca and Harrison Ford as Han Solo in a scene from "Star Wars: Episode IV: A New Hope."

