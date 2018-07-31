Stephen Colbert says Leslie Moonves is 'my guy,' but 'I believe in accountability'

Jul 31, 2018, 1:47 AM ET
PHOTO: Les Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, poses at the premiere of the new television series "Star Trek: Discovery" in Los Angeles, Sept. 19, 2017.PlayChris Pizzello/Invision/AP, FILE
WATCH CBS board to meet as CEO faces sexual misconduct allegations

CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert took on the scandal surrounding network CEO Leslie Moonves on Monday after six women accused the executive of sexual misconduct in a New Yorker article published last week.

"I don't know what's going to happen, but I do believe in accountability. And not just for politicians you disagree with," Colbert said on “The Late Show” Monday. "Everybody believes in accountability until it's their guy, and, make no mistake, Les Moonves is my guy."

The comedian also acknowledged his personal and professional relationship with Moonves, who he credited for hiring him as host of the late-night show.

PHOTO: The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during Thursdays July 19, 2018 show.Scott Kowalchyk/CBS
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert during Thursday's July 19, 2018 show.

(MORE: 'These women want accountability,' Ronan Farrow says of accusers of CBS chief Moonves)

"He hired me to sit in this chair," Colbert said. "I like working for him, but accountability is meaningless unless it's for everybody. Whether it's for the leader of a network or the leader of the free world."

Colbert noted that Moonves had "stood by [his show] when people were mad at me and I like him," but he said that wouldn’t stop him from holding him accountable for potential wrongdoings.

"It's strange to have to say this, but powerful men taking advantage of relatively powerless employees is wrong," the host said, referring to the "Me Too" movement at large. "We know it's wrong now and we knew it was wrong then. How do we know? Because the men tried to keep the story from coming out then."

PHOTO: Les Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, poses at the premiere of the new television series Star Trek: Discovery in Los Angeles, Sept. 19, 2017.Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, FILE
Les Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, poses at the premiere of the new television series "Star Trek: Discovery" in Los Angeles, Sept. 19, 2017.

(MORE: CBS chief Leslie Moonves accused of sexual misconduct in article)

His comments came hours after CBS said its board had decided to select "outside counsel to conduct an independent investigation" into claims that Moonves had engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with six women. The accusations, published in The New Yorker on Friday, included claims of groping, forced kissing, and retaliation.

Moonves released a statement Friday, saying he always "respected — and abided by the principle — that 'no' means 'no.'"

"I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely,” Moonves said. “But I always understood and respected — and abided by the principle — that 'no' means 'no,' and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone's career.”

Comments