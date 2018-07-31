Stephen Colbert says Leslie Moonves is 'my guy,' but 'I believe in accountability'

CBS late-night host Stephen Colbert took on the scandal surrounding network CEO Leslie Moonves on Monday after six women accused the executive of sexual misconduct in a New Yorker article published last week.

"I don't know what's going to happen, but I do believe in accountability. And not just for politicians you disagree with," Colbert said on “The Late Show” Monday. "Everybody believes in accountability until it's their guy, and, make no mistake, Les Moonves is my guy."

The comedian also acknowledged his personal and professional relationship with Moonves, who he credited for hiring him as host of the late-night show.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

"He hired me to sit in this chair," Colbert said. "I like working for him, but accountability is meaningless unless it's for everybody. Whether it's for the leader of a network or the leader of the free world."

Colbert noted that Moonves had "stood by [his show] when people were mad at me and I like him," but he said that wouldn’t stop him from holding him accountable for potential wrongdoings.

"It's strange to have to say this, but powerful men taking advantage of relatively powerless employees is wrong," the host said, referring to the "Me Too" movement at large. "We know it's wrong now and we knew it was wrong then. How do we know? Because the men tried to keep the story from coming out then."

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, FILE

His comments came hours after CBS said its board had decided to select "outside counsel to conduct an independent investigation" into claims that Moonves had engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior with six women. The accusations, published in The New Yorker on Friday, included claims of groping, forced kissing, and retaliation.

Moonves released a statement Friday, saying he always "respected — and abided by the principle — that 'no' means 'no.'"

"I recognize that there were times decades ago when I may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely,” Moonves said. “But I always understood and respected — and abided by the principle — that 'no' means 'no,' and I have never misused my position to harm or hinder anyone's career.”