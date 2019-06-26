Actor Terry Crews identified three phases that he went through while explaining the secret to his 30-year marriage to his wife on "The View" Wednesday, and spoke about why he believes all men go through the same stages in life.

On Wednesday, the "America's Got Talent" host credited his growing "self-made" career to the teamwork between him and his wife, Rebecca King Crews. Terry Crews acknowledged on "The View" that their loving marriage is largely a result of the low points they faced together.

"We’ve made all the mistakes," Crews said. "We have been through everything together. We grew up together. We’ve lost homes. We’ve lost children... We’ve broken up. We’ve gotten back together, and it's one of those things when you start to realize what's really important."

"You have got to understand, every man at some time in his life is either a fool, a victim or a king," he added.

Terry Crews explained that "in the beginning" he "was a fool" in life. "I'll be honest. It was one of those things where I didn't know what was important. I messed it all up."

After the "fool" stage, Crews said he "became a victim," blaming the problems he experienced on those around him. "There were so many things I would blame her about," he said of his wife.

The final "king" stage is when Crews said he realized "everything good and bad in your life is your responsibility."

"When you realize, 'Wait a minute, it is you.' Now you can correct it. Now, all healing, all regeneration of a marriage, of a life starts from you admitting your own faults."

