Tito Jackson dead at 70, 'heartbroken' children confirm

"Our father was an incredible man," Jackson's three sons said.

Tito Jackson -- a member of the famous family band The Jackson 5 and brother to Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson -- died aged 70, his children confirmed on social media.

"It's with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us," his three sons -- Taj, Taryll and TJ -- wrote in an Instagram post.

The Jackson 5 pose for a studio portrait sitting on a bench in circa 1972 in Los Angeles, California. L-R: Tito Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Michael Jackson. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

"We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken," they wrote. "Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being."

"Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as 'Coach Tito' or some know him as 'Poppa T.' Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously."

"It will forever be 'Tito Time' for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is 'Love One Another.' We love you Pops."

Tito Jackson is interviewed at half-time during the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Newcastle United at Molineux on October 2, 2021, in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images) Jack Thomas - Wwfc/Wolves via Getty Images

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ABC News' Marilyn Heck contributed to this report.