These 8 toys are 2019's hottest holiday must-haves

'Tis the season to look through 2019's hottest toys of the year!

Lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner made shopping a little easier with "The View" by selecting the top toys your little ones will want this holiday season. So, no matter who's on your list, there's something for everyone.

Blinger

WickedCoolToys.com; $19.99

Blinger is the new glam styling tool that allows you to load, click, bling for hair, fashion — anything! The adhesive works with all hair types and sticks to most materials. With 75 gems included and multiple colors to choose from, Blinger makes it easy for you to glam it up, add sparkle and shine.

Magnetivity Magnetic Building Play Set

MelissaAndDoug.com; $39.99 or $49.99

Build an imaginary place to live and play with the Magnetivity Magnetic Building Play Set Draw and Build House! It comes in different varieties, like Draw and Build House, Fire Station, Pizza and Ice Cream Shop and more.

Creatable World Dolls

Mattel.com; $29.99

Mattel unveils its "Creatable World" line of gender-neutral dolls so the dolls are as limitless as the kids who play with them. The dolls are designed to keep labels out and invite everyone in, giving kids the freedom to create their own customizable characters time and again.

The Lie Detector Game

Hasbro.com; $29.99

The Lie Detector electronic game is ridiculously fun and just might shock you when it helps you find out the truth. A player in the hot seat is asked uncomfortable "Yes" or "No" questions or you can create your own bombshell fill-in-the-blank "Yes" or "No" questions. After everyone has been in the hot seat, the player with the most points wins.

Harry Potter Invisibility Cloak

Amazon.com; $79.95

This official Warner Bros. Invisibility cloak costume perfectly replicates the original cloak’s magical effects! Vanish from view with this amazing Harry Potter toy and collector item. The perfect Harry Potter dress-up or cosplay for kids, adults and Harry Potter fans of all ages.

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo.com; $299.99

Get the gaming system that lets you play the games you want, wherever you want. It includes the Nintendo Switch console and Nintendo Switch dock.

Ring Fit Adventure

Nintendo.com; $79.99

Traverse grass-swept plains by jogging in place. Attack enemies with overhead shoulder presses. And refill your health meter by striking some yoga poses. With additional minigames and customizable workout routines, Ring Fit Adventure is a great escape for players of all skill levels.

Crazy Cart Shift

Razor.com; $199.99

Designed to be fun for riders of all skill levels, the Crazy Cart Shift starts as a fun spin session and grows into an unparalleled drifting experience as riders become more familiar with the controls. A hidden top speed control switch allows parents to select the appropriate maximum speed for their child: 2.5 mph (4 km/h) for beginners and younger drivers or 8 mph (13 km/h) for the full Crazy Cart Shift experience.

