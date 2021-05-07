'The View' celebrates AAPI heritage month

During the month of May, Americans applaud the accomplishments of those in the Asian American and Pacific Islander community for AAPI Heritage month, and "The View" joins in that celebration again in 2021.

According to a report released Thursday by the national coalition group Stop AAPI Hate, 6,603 hate incidents against Asian and Pacific Islanders in the United States were reported to the organization between mid-March 2020 when the pandemic began to March 31, 2021.

The Emmy award-winning daytime talk show recognizes activists, politicians, leaders in S.T.E.M. and more who've made history in the U.S.

ACTIVISTS

On Friday, "The View" began its series by honoring Japanese American civil rights activist Yuji Ichioka, who created "The Asian American Political Alliance" in May 1968 after earning his Master's Degree in Japanese History from U.C. Berkeley. He continued his work by being the instructor of the first Asian American studies class at UCLA and the founder of the school's Asian American studies center.

Learn about more noteworthy activists from the AAPI community.

Cynthia Choi

Co-Director of Chinese for Affirmative Action (CAA) Cynthia Choi is the co-founder of the group Stop AAPI Hate. On Jan. 26, Choi told ABC News that Asian Americans have faced a "double whammy" amid the pandemic. In addition to the public health threat, the community has experienced an increase in hate crimes and a significant drop in business due to anti-Asian discrimination perpetuated by inflammatory language.

Prior to her work today, Choi worked on issues from gender violence, to immigrant/refugee rights, to environmental justice issues by leading local, state and national organizations.

Philip Vera Cruz

Filipino American Philip Vera Cruz was a farmer who worked long days picking grapes, lettuce and asparagus in a hot field, often in heat exceeding 100 degrees. He went on to lead the Delano Grape Strike in 1965, which grabbed international support and began the United Farm Workers Movement.

George Jarrett Helm, Jr.

An activist and a musician, Hawaiian native George Helm shaped ideas for the protection of Hawaiʻi's natural and cultural resources and advocated for Native Hawaiian rights while seeking to end the bombing and military control of the island Kahoʻolawe. At 27 years old, he went missing off the waters of Kahoolawe while attempting to make contact with two other activists, but he's often credited for resurfacing the Hawaiian Renaissance during Hawaii’s social movements of the 1970s.

Pahoua Yang Hoffman

Pahoua Yang Hoffman's path to becoming the Senior Vice President of Community Impact at Saint Paul & Minnesota Foundation in May, 2020 is paved with years of working to help those in underserved communities. She helped open doors for students of color by exposing them to real-world experience through internships with the Minnesota Capitol Pathways program, which she co-founded.

Grace Lee Boggs

Human rights activist Grace Lee Boggs spent nearly seven decades of her 100 years on Earth planting lot gardens, protesting poor living conditions and marching against racism. Caring for both the young and old in her Detroit community, Boggs was a tenant organizer in the 1940s, founded groups to support the elderly and co-founded the youth program Detroit Summer that still draws volunteers from all over the country to repair homes, paint murals, and more.

Urvashi Vaid

Attorney, author, activist and executive director of the Arcus Foundation Urvashi Vaid has been advocating for civil rights in the LGBT community for over 25 years. The Advocate named Vaid 1991's Woman of the Year, Time magazine added her to its 1994 list of 50 key leaders under 40, and Out magazine included her in its 50 most influential men and women in America in 2009.

