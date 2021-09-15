'The View' celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

The daytime talk show is honoring Hispanic Americans.

The View
September 15, 2021, 9:00 PM
3 min read

"The View" is celebrating the importance of Hispanic Heritage Month in 2021 by honoring the contributions of Hispanic Americans in history.

Sept. 15 marks the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month in America, and the daytime talk show recognizes groundbreaking athletes, politicians, activists and entertainers from the Hispanic or Latino communities who've made history in the U.S.

Jasmine Camacho-Quinn

To kick off the celebration, "The View" co-host Sunny Hostin is speaking about record-breaking Olympian Jasmine Camacho-Quinn, who never forgot her Puerto-Rican roots while competing on the world stage.

