'The View' to debut podcast series 'Behind The Table' with former, current co-hosts

"The View" is taking an extraordinary look inside the talk show that has been making headlines since Barbara Walters first uttered the phrase, “I had this idea for a show," with its new podcast, "Behind The Table."

In 1997, the legendary Walters set out to create a show that celebrated strong women and their individual views. Twenty-five years later, the Emmy winning talk show is celebrating its television success with the special podcast series.

Premiering on Tuesday, Sept. 14, with new episodes weekly, "Behind The Table" will showcase candid and revealing conversations, never-before-heard stories, first-hand details behind headline-making controversies and moments that firmly cemented the talk show in pop culture history from the incredible women who have had a seat at the notorious Hot Topics table.

Meredith Vieira, Sherri Shepherd, Lisa Ling, plus other former and current co-hosts join to discuss exclusive interviews with celebrities, newsmakers and politicians, as well as behind-the-scenes stories and their Twitter-trending conversations on-air.

Listen to the trailer for "Behind The Table" HERE:

“Behind The Table” is available for free on major listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, TuneIn, Audacy and the ABC News app.