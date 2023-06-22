‘The View’ co-hosts’ favorite things for summer under $50

Get ready for summer with must-have items for the season!

With beach and vacation season in full swing, see what Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin are stocking up on to look stylish and be prepared for summer fun! Here are their picks, all under $50:

Click here to enter for your chance to win all of their summer favorite things by midnight Eastern Thursday, June 22 — five viewers will win!

Alyssa's Picks

SCOUT Bags

Created by a working mom of four, these bags are durable, lightweight, water-resistant and come in a variety of patterns and colors. $7+; scoutbags.com

TOSSWARE

Entertain without the fear that a glass will be broken with these shatterproof, recyclable glasses made with BPA-free single-use water bottles. Receive 25% off with the code VIEW25 at checkout. $15.99+ for a 6-pack; tossware.com

Sunny's Picks

“The Art of the Flower” by Jeff Leatham

Featuring celebrated florist Jeff Leatham’s favorite flower arrangements from throughout his renowned career, “The Art of the Flower” takes readers on a fragrant, floral journey of Jeff’s over-the-top and world-famous flower arrangements and installations. $50; amazon.com

Mark & Graham vases

These vases are made of stoneware and handblown glass. They can be personalized to make use as a great centerpiece or gift. $39; markandgraham.com

Joy's Picks

Cincha travel belts

This accessory secures your personal bag to your carry-on or checked luggage handle so you can maneuver hands-free. They come in a variety of fun colors or prints and can be monogrammed for a personal touch. $39.99; cinchatravel.com

Personalized luggage handle wraps

Make your luggage easy to find in the baggage claim with these personalized luggage handle wraps. Curated from a marketplace for women and by women, they come in bright colors and patterns. $10.99+; jane.com

Banned books puzzle

Celebrate the books that have been pulled from the shelves across the country with this 500-piece puzzle, all created by award-winning illustrator, designer and author Jane Mount. This book-shaped puzzle box features a puzzle with 65 colorfully illustrated books, a handy reading checklist, and information on how to fight book bans. A percentage of the proceeds will be donated to PEN America. $18.95; bookshop.org

Sara's Picks

Primary UPF swimwear

This brand offers UPF 50+ mix-and-match separates made with 100% recycled materials that will have your child made in the shade. $12+; primary.com

Dartwood reusable water balloons

These reusable water balloons have a magnetic closure so you can fill them quickly and easily. They’re environmentally friendly, generate less waste than single-use balloons and include a carrying bag for easy care and transport. $32.99; wasserstein-home.com

Whoopi's Picks

Cherry toilet brush and holder

There’s no better way than to be neat and discreet with this toilet bowl cleaner designed to look like a cherry. $39; artzmiami.com

PARA’KITO mosquito repellent wristbands and sandals

These wristbands and sandals diffuse a blend of seven natural essential oils, which are DEET-free. The oils’ active ingredients are released into the air around you, they help to mask the scents of your breath and body, making it harder for mosquitoes to find you. Two refills are included and they provide constant protection up to 15 days per refill. Bracelets at $19.50+, sandals at $27+; https://us.parakito.com

Las Bayadas beach blankets

This light and lovely beach blanket is woven in Mexico, using recycled cotton and inspired by the traditional fabrics of the country. Las Bayadas products are made in a cooperative that supports the professional retraining of disadvantaged people in Puerto Vallarta. $50; htbboutique.com