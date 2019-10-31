'The View' co-hosts kill it with Stephen King Halloween costumes

Oct 31, 2019, 2:01 PM ET
PHOTO: "The View" co-hosts dress up as characters from Stephen King novels for Halloween on Thursday, Ot. 31, 2019.PlayLou Rocco/ABC
"The View" co-hosts slayed Halloween this year, paying homage to author Stephen King's thrilling novels by recreating iconic scenes and frightening characters from their movies, including a thriller open the epic "The Viewing."

For the open, Abby Huntsman sat inside a vintage red car after chatting on the phone with Sunny Hostin. She didn't realize that she'd be entering a situation straight out of King's "Christine" novel from 1983. To Huntsman's misfortune, she couldn't get out of the hot rod car as the kid's song "Baby Shark" played on repeat.

Hostin was greeted by Joy Behar's adorable dog Bernie, except he turned out more like the rabid Saint Bernard from "Cujo." Hostin ran to Behar's dressing room to find help, but discovers her in a position of "Misery" — a play off the King novel — with "The Mooch" Anthony Scaramucci.

Desperate, Huntsman and Hostin turned to Whoopi Goldberg for help. When they explained the events that had been unfolding, Goldberg revealed that everything was going according to plan, telling her fellow co-hosts, "Sounds like my little Halloween inspirations are taking effect."

"I did try to get the Shawshank Redemption in here, but trying to move an entire prison is a bitch," Goldberg added. Smashing through the door like Jack Torrance from "The Shining," Meghan McCain made an appearance, peeking her head through the door and saying, "Got it, we’re doing Stephen King. Let’s start the show.”

PHOTO: The View co-host Sunny Hostin as Pennywise from Stephen Kings novel It on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Lou Rocco/ABC
"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin as Pennywise from Stephen King's novel "It" on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

Sunny Hostin decided to face her fear of clowns this year, literally. She was unrecognizable as Pennywise from "It."

PHOTO: The View co-host Abby Huntsman and Chance Pryor as Carrie and Carries prom date from Stephen Kings novel on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Lou Rocco/ABC
"The View" co-host Abby Huntsman and Chance Pryor as Carrie and Carrie's prom date from Stephen King's novel on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

Abby Huntsman owned her role as the terrifying teen from "Carrie," who raised hell on prom night after being crowned prom queen and having a bucket of blood dropped onto her.

PHOTO: The View co-host Abby Huntsman as Carrie from Stephen Kings novel on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Lou Rocco/ABC
"The View" co-host Abby Huntsman as Carrie from Stephen King's novel on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

Huntsman's costume reminded viewers everywhere not to mess with the nice girl.

PHOTO: The View co-hosts Joy Behar and Meghan McCain as the Grady daughters from Stephen Kings novel The Shining on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Lou Rocco/ABC
"The View" co-hosts Joy Behar and Meghan McCain as the Grady daughters from Stephen King's novel "The Shining" on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

Who better to play the sinister Grady sisters from "The Shining" than Joy Behar and Meghan McCain? The terrifying twosome showed us a world that's scarier than "The View's" Hot Topics.

PHOTO: The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg as Church from Stephen Kings novel Pet Sematary on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Lou Rocco/ABC
"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg as Church from Stephen King's novel "Pet Sematary" on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

Finally, Whoopi Goldberg channeled Church, the cat that went splat in "Pet Semetary," with a feline costume that can instill fear into anyone that crosses her path.

Halloween isn't the first time Goldberg embraced King's horror novels. In September, she revealed a new hairdo with platinum white faux locs for her role in his limited series "The Stand."

"I'm so proud to be doing this," said Goldberg of her role in King's show. "Kudos to ABC who is allowing me to go and do what my first love is."

Guests Jordin Sparks and Dr. Mehmet Oz joined in on the Halloween fun with costumes of their own.

PHOTO: Jordin Sparks on The View as Astrid and her dragon Stormfly from the movie How to Train Your Dragon on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Lou Rocco/ABC
Jordin Sparks on "The View" as Astrid and her dragon Stormfly from the movie "How to Train Your Dragon" on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

In honor of her year-old son, Dana Isaiah Jr., Sparks dressed up as Astrid and her dragon, Stormfly, from the movie "How to Train Your Dragon."

PHOTO: Dr. Mehmet Oz on The View as Game of Bones styled after the Game of Thrones series on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Lou Rocco/ABC
Dr. Mehmet Oz on "The View" as Game of Bones styled after the "Game of Thrones" series on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

Oz did a play on words with his "Game of Bones" costume styled after one of his favorite shows, "Game of Thrones."

