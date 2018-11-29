Joy Behar reveals the advice that helped launch her TV career

After 20 years of co-hosting "The View," Joy Behar remembered how advice from her psychiatrist helped to propel her career in entertainment.

“I had a shrink that said, ‘When you know what you want, all obstacles disappear,’” she said.

From that moment, Behar said she “just went for it” until one day she performed a stand-up with Barbara Walters attending.

Although she said Walters didn’t laugh during her set, Behar believes that performance resonated with Walters and consequently led to her audition for "The View."

Behar said that she thought, "Well, I'll never work with her."

But "you see, you never know," she added.

Behar remembers her first audition. It was held in a hotel room with the original co-hosts as Walters watched through a one-way mirror.

Later, Behar said “they tried other people and mixed us all up and it didn’t work as well. So, [Walters] hit pay dirt the first time, actually, with the combination.”

Watch as Behar looks back on how she came to become a co-host on "The View."

