'The View' co-hosts take part in FaceApp Challenge and the results are hilarious!

"The View" accepted the viral FaceApp Challenge taking over the internet and unveil their aged photos on-air, but were stunned by one of the results.

Co-hosts of "The View" Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain joined in on the FaceApp Challenge that has everyone from Drake to The Jonas Brothers uploading their picture to an app that fast forwards your aging process by a few decades.

"I don't need an app to make me look older," Behar said before revealing her age-filter photo. "This administration is doing a very good job!"

Although the co-hosts assured Hostin she looked great, she was unsure of how she felt about it.

McCain jokingly said, "I look like I need a cauldron!" While airing gripes about the grayed hair in her aged photo, she stopped mid-sentence when Goldberg's photo came on because of how little she aged.

"You look exactly the same!" Hostin exclaimed. "Did you use the app on Whoopi?"

Goldberg asked everyone to recall what her mother looked like, but took time to teach the co-hosts what her "problem" areas in the aged photo were.

"I looked like that last week," Goldberg said. "Then I stopped eating my potato chips and now I look more like this."

Comedian Ricky Gervais decided to join the co-hosts in revealing their aged photo. "That's good, I'm happy with that," Gervais said of his results, saying he looked "distinguished" and "still happy."

"I don't know what age that's meant to be, but I doubt I'll be that in shape," Gervais added. "I feel lucky to be alive now, so that's good, that's something to look forward to."

Every episode of ABC's award-winning talk show "The View" is now available as a podcast! Listen and subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, TuneIn, Spotify, Stitcher or the ABC News app.