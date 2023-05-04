'The View' co-hosts share their favorite gifts for Mother's Day

"The View" co-hosts have you covered for what to give to the mothers in your life this Mother's Day. Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin share some of their favorite finds for moms for under $50.
Enter for your chance to win products from all of the companies featured before midnight Eastern on Thursday, May 4 — five lucky viewers will win!
ALYSSA'S PICKS
Ana Luisa jewelry
These tarnish-free pieces are created from a sustainable framework and are all backed by a two-year warranty. Get 25% off your order with code VIEW25. $29+; analuisa.com
Mark & Graham jewelry accessories
Pamper your mom with monogrammed gifts, from luggage to handbags to jewelry accessories. $29.99+; markandgraham.com
SUNNY'S PICKS
Theopolis Vineyards wines
This small, Black-owned winery continues to be highly reviewed by critics and features a wide variety of wines. $25+; theopolisvineyards.com
Marleylilly wine bag
Keep everything cold or warm in these fully-insulated bags featured in different patterns. Get 15% off with code VIEW15. $19.99; marleylilly.com
JOY'S PICKS
Out of Print apparel and accessories
Their 'banned book' collection features socks, pins, bags, and t-shirts. The literary company celebrates great books through fashion and accessories and supports literacy and social causes. $4+; outofprint.com
Personalized stoneware
Treat your mom to personalized stoneware for lasagna, pies, and baked goods with over 10,000 products to choose from — all dishwasher, freezer, and microwave safe. $39.99+; gifts.com
SARA'S PICKS
Personalized wind chimes
Remember those we've lost with wind chimes that can be personalized with photos, monograms, or names. $39.99+; personalizationmall.com
Wicked Good Cupcakes
Featured on "Shark Tank," each jar contains the equivalent of two cupcakes with a variety of fillings and topped with a decadent frosting. $25.99+; wickedgoodcupcakes.com
WHOOPI'S PICKS
Airportag packing bags and luggage tags
Help your mom personalize their luggage with tags and bags in a variety of colors and sizes so they'll be no problem finding their bag in the baggage claim. $14.90+; airportag.com
Hot Chocolate Design shoes
One foot compliments the other with this quirky collectible footwear. $49.99+; hotchocolatedesign.com
Bangle Flask
For the mom who loves a cocktail on the go, these flasks are both fashionable and functional. $9.99+; walmart.com
