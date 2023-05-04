'The View' co-hosts share their favorite gifts for Mother's Day

"The View" co-hosts weigh in on Hot Topics in November 2022.

Find gifts to pamper all the mothers in your life.

"The View" co-hosts have you covered for what to give to the mothers in your life this Mother's Day. Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin and Alyssa Farah Griffin share some of their favorite finds for moms for under $50.

Enter for your chance to win products from all of the companies featured before midnight Eastern on Thursday, May 4 — five lucky viewers will win!

ALYSSA'S PICKS

Ana Luisa jewelry

These tarnish-free pieces are created from a sustainable framework and are all backed by a two-year warranty. Get 25% off your order with code VIEW25. $29+; analuisa.com

Mark & Graham jewelry accessories

Pamper your mom with monogrammed gifts, from luggage to handbags to jewelry accessories. $29.99+; markandgraham.com

SUNNY'S PICKS

Theopolis Vineyards wines

This small, Black-owned winery continues to be highly reviewed by critics and features a wide variety of wines. $25+; theopolisvineyards.com

Marleylilly wine bag

Keep everything cold or warm in these fully-insulated bags featured in different patterns. Get 15% off with code VIEW15. $19.99; marleylilly.com

JOY'S PICKS

Out of Print apparel and accessories

Their 'banned book' collection features socks, pins, bags, and t-shirts. The literary company celebrates great books through fashion and accessories and supports literacy and social causes. $4+; outofprint.com

Personalized stoneware

Treat your mom to personalized stoneware for lasagna, pies, and baked goods with over 10,000 products to choose from — all dishwasher, freezer, and microwave safe. $39.99+; gifts.com

SARA'S PICKS

Personalized wind chimes

Remember those we've lost with wind chimes that can be personalized with photos, monograms, or names. $39.99+; personalizationmall.com

Wicked Good Cupcakes

Featured on "Shark Tank," each jar contains the equivalent of two cupcakes with a variety of fillings and topped with a decadent frosting. $25.99+; wickedgoodcupcakes.com

WHOOPI'S PICKS

Airportag packing bags and luggage tags

Help your mom personalize their luggage with tags and bags in a variety of colors and sizes so they'll be no problem finding their bag in the baggage claim. $14.90+; airportag.com

Hot Chocolate Design shoes

One foot compliments the other with this quirky collectible footwear. $49.99+; hotchocolatedesign.com

Bangle Flask

For the mom who loves a cocktail on the go, these flasks are both fashionable and functional. $9.99+; walmart.com

