'The View' shares 2021's hottest toys and must-haves for the holidays

With everything kids have gone through over the past year, they deserve an amazing holiday celebration. Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines are joined by toy expert Elizabeth Werner to share this year's most coveted holiday toys on "The View."

Enter for your chance to be one of three winners for this giveaway by Friday, Dec. 17, 2021 at midnight Eastern.

PAW PATROL ULTIMATE CITY TRANSFORMING TOWER

This 3-foot-tall play set is jam-packed with amazing features to discover, including a transforming light-up rescue ramp, command center, vehicle lift, pup elevator, lights and sounds! With Chase's cruiser, a clip-on backpack, and all six PAW Patrol figures included, you can get straight to the fun.

$159.99 | pawpatrolandfriends.com

COLOR FUSION NAIL POLISH MAKER DELUXE LIGHT MATCH EDITION

Create custom nail polish colors that express who you are. The Color Fusion Nail Polish Maker Deluxe Edition allows young designers to mix over 200 nail polish colors in glossy or shimmer finishes.

By downloading the free Color Fusion by Make It Real app (available on Android and iOS), users can color match their favorite clothing, accessories, or anything you can snap in a photo! Follow the match, make, mix steps to create enough polish for five manicures or pedicures per bottle.

$49.99 | makeitrealplay.com

AMERICAN GIRL CULTURAL CELEBRATION OUTFITS

To honor the many special occasions and traditions girls in the United States and around the world celebrate each year, American Girl is debuting a capsule collection of six Cultural Celebration Outfits representing Lunar New Year, Eid al-Fitr, Diwali, Hanukkah, Christmas, and Kwanzaa.

$36-$45 | americangirl.com

MAKE-A-FORT

Imagine a few hours without gadgets, cords or Wi-Fi! Make-A-Fort building kits allow kids to create incredible structures with or without a parent's help. All the components (except for the foam connectors) in the Explorer Kit can be colored with crayons, markers, or paint, and every component boasts outlines of zany characters ready to be colored.

$79.99 | makeafort.fun

SPACETALK ADVENTURER

Spacetalk Adventurer is our brand new 4G mobile phone, GPS Tracker all-in one wearable. With enhanced chat and call capabilities, your child can share photos, videos or even upcoming events with approved contacts. No social media or internet is needed. Track your child's daily activity with a heart rate monitor and step counter.

$199.99 | us.spacetalkwatch.com

NIGHTHAWK STORM

The Nighthawk Storm boasts a forward speed of up to 6.5 mph, with gas and a brake, for the ultimate control, and a 6.5-foot turning radius for fun, fast steering. Just lean left and right to change direction. It is for riders 6 years of age and older, with a maximum weight of 110 pounds.

$179.99 | rollplay.com

24" INFINITY GAME TABLE

Arcade1Up debuts the Infinity Game Table featuring digital versions of both classic and iconic board games like Hasbro's Monopoly™, Scrabble™, Trivial Pursuit™, Chutes and Ladders™, Candy Land™, Yahtzee™, puzzles, card games, coloring books, mini-games, comic books and many more licensed and indie games to be announced in the near future!

$699.99 | arcade1up.com

