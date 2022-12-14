'The View' shares 2022's hottest toys and must-haves for the holidays

The holidays are just a few days away, but there's still plenty of time to get the little ones in your life the perfect gift!

CONSTRUCTAGONS BIG TREE FORT

Discover endless imaginative play in our spacious Build-A-Fort Big Indoor Tree Fort! Make up a whole new world inside our cozy hollow tree hideaway. The kit includes 20 sturdy cardboard pieces and connectors and a roll of hook and loop tape for easy construction. Four windows and a large door open and close to let in extra light and air.

$189 | www.hearthsong.com

READYLAND BOOKS & ECHO DOT KIDS

Combining innovative voice technology with real books means that readers can explore the story as it unfolds on every page. With your Readyland book and Alexa-enabled device or Alexa App, discover a fun reading experience. Children can talk with characters, respond to questions, play games and so much more.

$14.99 (paperback) $24.99 (hardcover) PLUS echo dot $59.99 | www.readyland.com

BIG FAT YARN

Big Fat Yarn is a modern knitting experience with creations right at your fingertips! Each kit comes with multiple projects and three easy steps; unwrap it, make it, adore it. You can created winter accessories, plush animal toys, accessories and plush décor items all from your fingertips, literally!

$10.99+ | www.jazwares.com

MONSTER JAM MEGA MEGALODON

Overcome any obstacle with the biggest Megalodon RC vehicle, the MEGA Megalodon! This powerful all-terrain remote control vehicle measures over two feet long and puts you in control of epic Monster Jam action! The Mega Megalodon’s oversized tires help you roll over anything, and keep on going!

$109.99 | www.spinmaster.com

OLD ST. KNICKERS GAME

Creative Christmas games that bring joy to the next level! The Old St. Knickers Game from the Holiday Games & Activities collection is sure to put everyone in the spirit. A festive gift for the whole family!

$35.75 | www.demdaco.com

LITE BRITE WALL ART POP WOW

Introduce 1950's and 1960's inspired Pop Art themes into any room with this Wall Art building set! Build one design and display it, or remove the pegs to build a different design. You can choose from three themed sets: the retro-inspired Pop Wow! Stranger Things, or Transformers.

$99.99 | www.basicfun.com

RUCKUSFX

This is a hand-held motion-controlled music mixer! With four simple moves— PUNCH, SWIPE, TWIST, and FLICK – creators can loop, mix, and remix customized music tracks. RUKUSfx lets users create mixes from 120 pre-loaded music tracks, and users can also upload and mix hit songs from their favorite musical artists! Use the built-in microphone to capture extra vocal tracks or sound effects and record your performances and share with friends!

$49.99 | www.rukusfx.com

WIPEOUT DRY ERASE HELMETS

Dry erase bike, skate, and scooter helmet for children includes five non-toxic dry erase markers and stencil kit for creating custom helmet designs. Both sturdy and stylish, kids can draw and stencil designs on the helmet, and then erase and start over for a fresh look.

$29.99 | www.iwipeout.com

DROYD BLIPPER MINI BIKE

The Droyd Blipper Mini Bike is an electric bicycle for kids ages 13 and up that reaches up to 12.5MPH and can run up to 60 minutes!

$529 | www.go-droyd.com