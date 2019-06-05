It's not always doom and gloom on the set of "The Handmaid's Tale" series!

Emmy-award winning actress Elisabeth Moss was in for a special surprise during her visit on "The View" Wednesday morning.

"The Handmaid's Tale" series on Hulu centers around a dystopian society's plummeting birth rate ultimately resulting in the takeover of a fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state. With the show's heavy horror-like theme, the cast needed some comic relief.

So, Gilead's wives, aunts, marthas and handmaids will spontaneously break out into a dance routine between scenes to alleviate some of the leftover tension from portraying their characters in the show.

ABC News

"The View" put together a montage of the dance breaks to Taylor Swift's "Me" during Elisabeth Moss' appearance. Praise be. The results are delightful.

"I'm arguably more excited about that than the show," Moss said, comparing her dances to the premier of season three on Wednesday.

