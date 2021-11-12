Whoopi Goldberg celebrates birthday by sharing her favorite things

"The View" co-host makes sure everyone gets in on the fun for her birthday!

Celebrating Whoopi Goldberg's birthday at "The View" gives everyone a chance to get in on all of the fun!

Ahead of the EGOT's 66th birthday on Saturday, she shares unique gifts she would love to give to anyone. Lucky for the studio audience, they went home with all of Goldberg's favorite items.

Find out how to enter for your chance to be one of five lucky viewers to win all of Whoopi's Favorite Things! Submissions must be entered before Sunday, Nov. 14 at midnight eastern time.

Conair Comfy Curlers

Conair Comfy Curler Soft Curl Rollers are soft and bendable with no hard plastic parts, making them perfect to wear at night so you can wake up with natural-looking curls.

$8.99 www.riteaid.com

Theragun Mini

The compact but powerful Theragun mini is a portable, on-the-go muscle treatment with three different settings and percussions.

$199 www.therabody.com

Star Wars Bring Home the Bounty

Whoopi highlights two of the new products from the Bring Home the Bounty collection with new galaxy-spanning Star Wars products.

Star Wars Galactic Snackin' Grogu ($79); Diff Grogu Glasses ($124) www.bringhomethebounty.com

Disney+ Year Subscription

On Disney+ Day, Whoopi shares the gift a one-year subscription to the streaming service. Disney+ subscribers will be treated to new content releases across the service's iconic brands -- Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and more.

$79.99 www.disneyplus.com

VRAI Jewelry

VRAI-created diamonds mean no mining and no carbon emissions in the process of creating sustainable diamonds for timeless jewelry.

$82.50+ www.vrai.com

Good American Jeans

Carrying sizes 00-24, Good American Jeans offer quality styles with 100% of the denim made with either organic or recycled cotton.

$99+ www.goodamerican.com

Whoopi's Holiday Sweaters, Mittens & Socks

Oh snap! Whoopi's holiday sweaters are back, and her mittens and socks are the perfect accessories to embrace your festive side this season.

Sweater ($99); Mittens ($25); Socks ($25) www.nordstrom.com or www.berek.com

The View's original podcast series "Behind the Table" is available for free on major listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, TuneIn, Audacy and the ABC News app.