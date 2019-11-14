Whoopi Goldberg's birthday gift is sharing her favorite things on 'The View'

Celebrating Whoopi Goldberg's birthday at "The View" gives everyone a chance to get in on all of the fun! Sunny Hostin joined the birthday girl to help share her favorite things.
"The Fire Is Upon Us" by Nicholas Buccola
The book explores the civil rights firebrand James Baldwin and the father of modern conservatism William F. Buckley Jr., telling a remarkable story of the part race plays in the American dream.
Pretty in Polka Dots
These farmhouse-style wall décor products include wood photo prints, wood photo Christmas ornaments, wood signs and more.
Instax Mini Link Smartphone Printer
With this on-the-go printer, you can edit and print photos wirelessly from your phone.
Knife Aid
If your knives just aren't cutting it, Knife Aid will sharpen your knives with the best treatment for the material it's made from.
Farm-Based Foodie
No land? No time? No problem! Now you can have a mini pop-up portable garden with Farm-Based Foodie and Organilock's garden kit.
Emeril Everyday Pressure Air Fryer
It’s an air fryer, pressure cooker, slow cooker, baker, steamer and more. In all, it's 12 products in one convenient appliance!
Fit Farm
A unique wellness retreat full of activities while surrounded and by the beauty and inspiration of Nashville is just what you need to reset and relax.
