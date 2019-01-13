It's an exciting week for TV lovers, with the return of several hit shows.

Some of your favorites, like ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," "How to Get Away With Murder" and "A Million Little Things" are back with new episodes! "This Is Us" also returns.

If you're heading to the movies, you might want to check out Samuel L. Jackson's latest thriller, "Glass."

Here's everything you should check out from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19!

Sunday, Jan. 13

HBO's hit show "True Detective" returns tonight at 9 p.m. for its highly-anticipated third season starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, among others.

If you are looking for a lighter option, the "24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards" are taking place on the CW at 7 p.m. Watch all your favorite stars get honored for their work in films like "Black Panther," "Crazy Rich Asians" and much more!

Join @TayeDiggs as he hosts The 24th Annual @CriticsChoice Awards SUNDAY at 7/6c on The CW! pic.twitter.com/YJdo4CYiTH — CW Network (@TheCW) January 9, 2019

Monday, Jan. 14

One of TV's most popular and heartfelt shows, "The Good Doctor" returns at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Look at him go! "The Flash" returns on the CW tonight at 9 p.m. for its mid-season premiere. Last we saw Barry Allen and his gang of superheroes a few weeks back, he was out saving the world in a mash-up with fellow CW shows "Supergirl" and "Arrow." He's always getting himself into trouble and is now working alongside his super-powered daughter XS.

Back to Central City. #TheFlash returns next Tuesday at 8/7c on The CW! Catch up: https://t.co/Vyjjqm0EJJ pic.twitter.com/vyKO2wHOQP — The Flash (@CW_TheFlash) January 8, 2019

"This Is Us" also returns at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Speaking of returns, the "Riverdale" gang is back at 8 p.m. tonight on the CW and there's a new cast member this season, Kelly Ripa playing her real-life husband Mark Consuelos' mistress on the show. This is bound to be interesting.

Thursday, Jan. 17

ABC is bringing you a slew of premieres tonight! Catch "Grey's Anatomy" at 8 p.m. and "A Million Little Things" at 9 p.m.

Still on the edge of our seats! Who's with us? #AMillionLittleThings returns in ONE WEEK on its new night and time. pic.twitter.com/z8UUj92a7W — A Million Little Things (@AMillionABC) January 10, 2019

"How to Get Away With Murder" is on later in the night at 10 p.m. Ellen Pompeo and Viola Davis lead the way with the departure of Shonda Rhimes.

Now that we know who Gabriel Maddox is, what does he want? #HTGAWM pic.twitter.com/Lr3cJindLm — How To Get Away ABC (@HowToGetAwayABC) January 8, 2019

Friday, Jan. 18

There's a few movies coming out today, but the most notable is "Glass (PG-13)," the film that ties together "Unbreakable" and "Split," starring Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy. As Mister Glass says, "Sounds like bad guys are teaming up." Uh-oh.

Looking for something lighter, well Netflix debuts "Carmen Sandiego," a new retelling of the children's show from the 90's.