11 movies, TV series and more premiering Jan. 13 to 19

Jan 13, 2019, 2:10 PM ET
PHOTO: Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price/Mr. Glass and James McAvoy (background, in yellow) as Kevin Wendell Crumb/The Horde in "Glass." Universal Pictures
Samuel L. Jackson as Elijah Price/Mr. Glass and James McAvoy (background, in yellow) as Kevin Wendell Crumb/The Horde in "Glass."

It's an exciting week for TV lovers, with the return of several hit shows.

Some of your favorites, like ABC's "Grey's Anatomy," "How to Get Away With Murder" and "A Million Little Things" are back with new episodes! "This Is Us" also returns.

If you're heading to the movies, you might want to check out Samuel L. Jackson's latest thriller, "Glass."

Here's everything you should check out from Jan. 13 to Jan. 19!

Sunday, Jan. 13

HBO's hit show "True Detective" returns tonight at 9 p.m. for its highly-anticipated third season starring Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, among others.

If you are looking for a lighter option, the "24th Annual Critics' Choice Awards" are taking place on the CW at 7 p.m. Watch all your favorite stars get honored for their work in films like "Black Panther," "Crazy Rich Asians" and much more!

Monday, Jan. 14

One of TV's most popular and heartfelt shows, "The Good Doctor" returns at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Tuesday, Jan. 15

Look at him go! "The Flash" returns on the CW tonight at 9 p.m. for its mid-season premiere. Last we saw Barry Allen and his gang of superheroes a few weeks back, he was out saving the world in a mash-up with fellow CW shows "Supergirl" and "Arrow." He's always getting himself into trouble and is now working alongside his super-powered daughter XS.

"This Is Us" also returns at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Wednesday, Jan. 16

Speaking of returns, the "Riverdale" gang is back at 8 p.m. tonight on the CW and there's a new cast member this season, Kelly Ripa playing her real-life husband Mark Consuelos' mistress on the show. This is bound to be interesting.

Thursday, Jan. 17

ABC is bringing you a slew of premieres tonight! Catch "Grey's Anatomy" at 8 p.m. and "A Million Little Things" at 9 p.m.

"How to Get Away With Murder" is on later in the night at 10 p.m. Ellen Pompeo and Viola Davis lead the way with the departure of Shonda Rhimes.

Friday, Jan. 18

There's a few movies coming out today, but the most notable is "Glass (PG-13)," the film that ties together "Unbreakable" and "Split," starring Bruce Willis, Samuel L. Jackson and James McAvoy. As Mister Glass says, "Sounds like bad guys are teaming up." Uh-oh.

Looking for something lighter, well Netflix debuts "Carmen Sandiego," a new retelling of the children's show from the 90's.

