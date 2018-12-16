It's a gigantic week if you're a movie buff!

This Friday, "Aquaman" and "Second Act" hit theaters, featuring stars like Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Lopez.

But it's not all about the silver screen, as Netflix brings us a new Ellen DeGeneres special and a film made for the streaming service starring Oscar winner Sandra Bullock!

For more on those projects and other exciting premiere dates, check out the list below.

Sunday, Dec. 16

If you missed one of the 236 “Springsteen on Broadway” performances, you can still check out some of the icon’s concerts on Netflix.

This special features Springsteen’s acoustic performances and hits the streaming platform on Sunday.

Monday, Dec. 17

Take a somber look back at the icons we lost like Stan Lee and Aretha Franklin with ABC’s “The Year in Memoriam: 2018” hosted by Robin Roberts and Jimmy Kimmel.

“The Year in Memoriam 2018” celebrates icons who passed away with tributes from those who knew them best. Monday, December 17 at 10pET on @ABCNetwork. pic.twitter.com/uXFtU7DDrd — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 4, 2018

Remember the influential figures we lost in 2018 with ABC’s prime-time special, “The Year in Memoriam 2018,” at 10 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, Dec. 18

Netflix brings us the comedy special “Ellen DeGeneres: Relatable.” The talk show host is back to doing stand-up and trying to connect with her fans. This funny lady is bringing all the laughs.

Wednesday, Dec. 19

YouTube premium has something interesting and hilarious with “Overthinking with Kat and June,” out today. This relatable show is about two girls getting used to each other as roommates, which isn’t always the easiest thing in the world. Kat is outgoing and honest, while June is a little weird but means well.

Don’t miss the sequel everyone’s been waiting for! “Mary Poppins Returns,” starring Emily Blunt, hits theaters on Wednesday.

The movie has already received a 2019 Golden Globe nomination for Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy.

Thursday, Dec. 20

Netflix debuts the animated special “Aggretsuko: We Wish You A Metal Christmas,” a musical.

Friday, Dec. 21

New Netflix series “7 Days Out” documents the last-minute preparations of six major events, including the Westminster Dog Show, the Kentucky Derby and a League of Legends tournament, among others.

With such a diverse range of subjects featured, the series has something for everyone!

If you are looking for an empowering and inspiring film, check out Jennifer Lopez in “Second Act (PG-13),” about a woman’s efforts to reinvent herself and move up in the world.

If big-budget action is more your thing, check out Jason Momoa in “Aquaman.” The son of Atlantis works to reclaim his throne and save humanity at the same time. He’s the only hope to unite the surface world with those underwater!

The second season of Hulu’s “Marvel's Runaways” is out Friday.

The comic book series is also releasing a “Marvel After Show podcast” this season!

If you’re looking for another action-packed thriller, check out “Bird Box.”

The film starring Sandra Bullock and Sarah Paulson hits limited theaters and Netflix on Friday.

Or you might want to go see Steve Carell’s latest — “Welcome to Marwen.”

A man creates his own world through an art installation after suffering a viscous attack and his project slowly helps him build back his strength. The film hits theaters Friday.

Saturday, Dec. 22

The Hallmark channel's “Jingle Around the Clock” debuts tonight at 8 p.m.