"Aquaman" star Jason Momoa showed off his dance moves Wednesday night in the most glorious way.

With his film about to hit theaters and generally getting positive reviews, he really turned things up a notch by performing a ceremonial Haka dance at the film's premiere.

The Haka is a legendary dance used in battle or in peace to show a group's pride and togetherness and Momoa represented that in stride.

Momoa was so into the dance that he broke his famed Atlantis spear he was carrying on the carpet.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Momoa, 39, hails from Honolulu, Hawaii, and comes from a heritage that also includes Native American descent.

He's also very proud of this film -- one that was years in the making. People have been greatly anticipating his take on the beloved DC Comics superhero.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Reviews for the film came out yesterday and the Washington Post called it one of the best films from the universe.

Review: "Aquaman" is one of DC’s best superhero films https://t.co/NEzfOYBNGP — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) December 12, 2018

Others have called the film a fun ride!

Aquaman is a fun time and a big bet for the DC movie universe. Our review:https://t.co/F2Fssnc28c pic.twitter.com/X3YoUwh4ZP — IGN (@IGN) December 11, 2018

To be fair and balanced, there have been some critics who didn't like the movie because they felt it was a little convoluted. But it's a step in the right direction after films like 2015's "Dawn of Justice" and "Suicide Squad" were panned.

The goofy, overstuffed Aquaman sleeps with the fishes: EW Review https://t.co/qBojHn81Qq — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) December 11, 2018

But even mixed reviews didn't stop Momoa from celebrating his new blockbuster film with the entire family!

Jason Momoa has arrived at #aquaman premiere pic.twitter.com/ZXHLKrqroe — TCL Chinese Theatres (@ChineseTheatres) December 13, 2018

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet on the blue carpet at tonight’s #aquaman movie premiere pic.twitter.com/mtyqhZC5ab — TCL Chinese Theatres (@ChineseTheatres) December 13, 2018

And of course his wife, Lisa Bonet!