Beloved shows including "Outlander," "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" and "Patriot" return this week, and a slew of new titles premiere, too!

To help you keep track of all the important dates in pop culture this week, "Good Morning America" has rounded up some of the more noteworthy moments.

Luckily, there seems to be something that should suit the tastes of everyone.

Sunday, Nov. 4

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan are back to star in season four of the Starz hit "Outlander." The first new episode since December 2017 premieres at 8 p.m. ET.

Finally, something for whole family! Mickey Mouse celebrates a major milestone on "Mickey's 90th Spectacular" at 8 p.m. tonight on ABC. The special will feature stars including Josh Groban and Kristen Bell.

Monday, Nov. 5

Netflix is bringing fans something special with John Leguizamo's "Latin History for Morons," which began as his Tony-nominated Broadway show. If you weren't able to make it out to the Great White Way, this will make you feel like you're in the front row.

Tuesday, Nov. 6

Fans of "Big Little Lies" will want to pick up Liane Moriarty's latest offering, "Nine Perfect Strangers," which comes out today. The book is about -- you guessed it! -- nine perfect strangers who spend 10 days at a health resort together.

Meanwhile, Joanna Gaines of "Fixer Upper" fame is coming out with her new book, "Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave," which is chock full of advice on how to decorate your home in a way that reflects who you are.

Wednesday, Nov. 7

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" returns for season nine and we're prepared to see more drama than ever. While there is sure to be a fair amount of light moments, there will be some emotional stories too, especially as Teresa Giudice deals with raising her daughters while her husband Joe is in prison.

Thursday, Nov. 8

HBO brings you a touching documentary about veterans coming together to heal after active duty in "We Are Not Done Yet." These heroes use the spoken word as medication for their soul.

Friday, Nov. 9

In "The Girl in the Spider's Web," Claire Foy takes over the role of computer hacker Lisbeth Salander from Rooney Mara, who played the part in the 2011 film, "The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo." Directed by Fede Álvarez, this is film represents a bit of a reboot, as Sverrir Gudnason now plays Salander's love interest, journalist Mikael Blomkvist, rather than Daniel Craig. It's rated R.

Chris Pine stars in "Outlaw King," a new R-rated film from Netflix about 14th century Scottish King Robert the Bruce. Amid English oppression, it's Bruce that must step up to save his country.

If that is a little too violent, take the kids to the theater and see the classic Dr. Seuss tale, "The Grinch," which is rated PG. Benedict Cumberbatch is The Grinch in this playful animated film, which stars Rashida Jones and Angela Lansbury.

The Duplass brothers' new show, "Room 104," premieres on HBO at 11:30 p.m. PT, and focuses on every guest who stays in a specific hotel room. (Hint: Everyone is quirky.)

A fan of the dramedy "Patriot," the series about an intelligence officer who has a hobby writing folk songs? You're in luck: it returns to Amazon for season two!

There's also a wide array of new albums available today, including collections from Hanson, Jeff Goldblum, Muse and the late Lil' Peep.