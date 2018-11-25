With Thanksgiving behind us, many are turning their attention to the holiday season -- TV executives, among them!

This week, expect a number of Christmas-themed shows and movies to premiere, including The Food Network's "Holiday Gingerbread Showdown," ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight" and the sequel to Netflix's buzzy movie, "The Christmas Prince."

Not your thing? There's plenty more to discover. "Good Morning America" has compiled a list of this week's most-anticipated releases, below.

Sunday, Nov. 25

Bravo's new limited series "Dirty John" tells the story of a conman who infiltrates a woman's life and slowly tries to destroy it piece by piece. Based on the 2017 hit Los Angeles Times podcast, Eric Bana stars as “Dirty” John Meehan himself, the now-deceased conman at the center of the plot, alongside Connie Britton as Debra Newell, the woman who was duped by Meehan. It premieres at 10 p.m. ET/9 p.m. CT on Bravo.

Looking for a lighter, holiday special instead of a crime anthology series? The Food Network's "Holiday Gingerbread Showdown" premieres at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. Nine gingerbread artisans compete for a $25,000 prize.

Monday, Nov. 26

The sixth season of ABC's "The Great Christmas Light Fight" premieres on Monday. Each week, four families from across the nation will compete to pull off the most impressive home decorations of the season for a $50,000 prize. Tune in at 8 p.m. ET.

Through interviews with engineers, journalists and philosophers, HBO's latest documentary, "The Truth About Killer Robots," explores how robots affect humanity. It premieres at 10 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Everyone’s favorite person to hate is back, as “Adam Ruins Everything” returns on truTV at 10 p.m. ET. Watch as comedian Adam Conover ruins weddings, shopping and even avocados, explaining the mythology and reasoning behind these cherished traditions. He also talks gun control and a lot of the other hotbed issues of the day.

Hoping to try out new recipes this holiday season? Pick up "Southern Living 2018 Annual Recipes: An Entire Year of Cooking," a compilation of the magazine's top recipes, from simple family dinners to special occasion meals.

Thursday, Nov. 29

To celebrate Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday and the holiday season, ABC is hosting “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” at 9 p.m. ET. This has been an annual event that’s brought some amazing moments for the whole family. Check out some recent highlights below.

Friday, Nov. 30

The highly anticipated sequel to Netflix’s 2017 hit “The Christmas Prince” is finally here! Prince Richard and Amber are back for “A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding.” If you are royals-obsessed, you won’t wanna miss this fun holiday flick.

The streaming service is also releasing "Baby," a new series based on true events. The show examines the lives of wealthy Roman teenagers, two of whom find themselves entrenched in the world of prostitution.

Canadian singer Alessia Cara is releasing her second album "The Pains Of Growing." The 22-year-old Grammy-award winning artist wrote the album herself. "It just feels really nice to know that the fans can listen to every single song, and know that every single word and melody is from me," she told CBC/Radio-Canada.

Saturday, Dec. 1

Hallmark and Lifetime are pulling out all the stops and releasing four -- yes, four -- holiday-themed movies today. At 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT, Hallmark will air "Mingle All the Way," while Lifetime is debuting "A Twist of Christmas." At 9 p.m. ET/PT, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries is putting out "Christmas Wonderland," and an hour later, "Love for Christmas" will premiere on Lifetime.

Meanwhile, for those looking to mark the countdown to Christmas in a different way, the Disney Channel will air "Disney Parks Presents a 25 Days of Christmas Holiday Party" at 8 p.m. ET.