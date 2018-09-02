With the unofficial end of summer upon us, networks and streaming services are slowly but surely beginning to air new episodes of some of your favorite shows -- and roll out some of the year's most anticipated new projects.

This week, "Mayans MC," a "Sons of Anarchy" spin-off, premieres on FX, USA debuts its new "Purge" series and BET airs a new two-part Bobby Brown movie. Meanwhile, "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" returns for season 13, "The View" comes back for season 22 with new co-host Abby Huntsman, and the second season of "Iron Fist" comes to Netflix.

For those more interested in the big screen, Jennifer Garner stars in "Peppermint," an action film that shows her back in "Alias" mode.

These and other new release dates for this week can be found below.

Monday, Sept. 3

For those who didn't get a chance to see "RBG," a documentary about the life of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, fear not: CNN is airing the film at 9 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, Sept. 4

BET airs the first installment of "The Bobby Brown Story" tonight at 9 p.m. ET, with the second broadcasting Wednesday night at the same time. In the project, actor Woody McClain plays the New Edition performer, and actress Gabrielle Dennis portrays his late first wife, Whitney Houston.

Miss "Sons of Anarchy"? Check out Kurt Sutter's spin-off "Mayans MC" tonight on FX at 10 p.m. ET. Set after the events of "Anarchy," EZ Reyes is released from prison and tries to re-acclimate to society. Icons like Edward James Olmos star in this gripping thriller, which features a very timely narrative about immigrants and the U.S. border.

Fans of the "Purge" movies will want to tune into USA's new show based on the franchise. The 10-episode series premieres at 10 p.m. ET.

For those looking to catch up on daytime TV, "Ellen" returns for season 16, and "The View," heading into its 22nd season, comes back with new co-host Abby Huntsman.

Finished your all your summer reads? You may want to pick up "Sadie," a new novel from author Courtney Summers. The book focuses on Sadie, who's raised her sister Mattie in a small town and finds her life turned upside down after Mattie is found dead. After police seem to screw up the investigation, Sadie sets out to find her sister's killer, with the help of a radio personality working on a story about towns like hers.

Wednesday, Sept. 5

The gang is back for season 13! "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is returning to FXX, and this time, the trailer seems to imply that things get a little spooky this time around.

Thursday, Sept. 6

"American Idol" champ Jordin Sparks gave birth to her first child, son Dana Isaiah Thomas Jr., earlier this year after secretly marrying husband Dana Isaiah the year before. Now catch a behind-the-scenes look at the somewhat harrowing birth and the family tensions leading up to it when "Jordin Sparks: A Baby Story" airs on Lifetime at 10 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 7

The horrors that women and girls suffered in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo during its protracted civil war have earned it the nickname "the worst place in the world to be a woman." In the Netflix documentary "City of Joy," playwright Eve Ensler, Nobel Prize nominee Dr. Denis Mukwege and human rights activist Christine Schuler-Deschryver form a center of the same name where they help women transform their violent experiences into self-empowerment.

"Jack Ryan" star John Krasinski voices a fun Netflix movie coming out called "Next Gen." The animated film, also starring Constance Wu and Jason Sudeikis, is about a friendship that forms between a robot and a lonely girl. The duo will take on "bullies, evil bots, and a scheming madman," according to IMDB.

Looking for something more adult? Try the R-rated "Peppermint," starring Jennifer Garner, which is out in theaters today! This is billed as a revenge flick about a mother with nothing left to lose who goes after her enemies.

For those who want to stay home, Netflix also has "Iron Fist" returning for season two. Finn Jones returns as New York's hero and orphan billionaire, trying to do what's right and save the city from those who would take advantage of the less fortunate. He often partners with Luke Cage and other Netflix stars, so expect some crossover in this season too.

Meanwhile, two of the world's most famous Pauls -- McCartney and Simon -- are releasing new albums today as well.

Saturday, Sept. 8

"Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro is hosting a new competition series, "Bake It Like Buddy," which premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Family. In the new show, two family duos will compete in baking challenges with all the action taking place -- where else? -- at Valastro's famous Carlo's Bakery in Hoboken, New Jersey.