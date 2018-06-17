A new weeks brings a whole slew of new releases to check out.

"Good Morning America" compiled a list of the films, books, albums and TV shows coming out this week and have listed them for you below.

From Tiffany Haddish's turn hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards to a new documentary about tennis coach Nick Bolletieri, there's something for everyone.

Sunday, June 17

The long wait is over. About a year-and-a-half after the Season 3 finale of "The Affair" aired on Showtime, the Season 4 premiere is finally here. This time around, Dominic West's Noah lives in Los Angeles, where his ex, Helen, played by Maura Tierney, lives with her new husband, played by Omar Metwally. Meanwhile, Alison (Ruth Wilson) remains in New York, along with her ex-husband, Joshua Jackson's Cole.

Monday, June 18

We readdddy! “Girl’s Trip” star Tiffany Haddish is hosting this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, which will air live at 9 p.m. ET/PT from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California. Haddish herself is nominated for two awards, which are voted by fans only.

Meanwhile, "Bachelorette" fans have another romance-infused reality show to look forward to: "The Proposal" premieres at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

Tuesday, June 19

Rory Feek is out with a new memoir sharing how he’s continuing to raise his 4-year-old daughter after his wife, Joey, passed away in 2016. “Once Upon a Farm: Lessons on Growing Love, Life, and Hope on a New Frontier” details Feek’s life on his Tennessee farm and how he’s find hope after heartbreak.

“Love Is__” , the newest romantic drama from Mara Brock and Salim Akil, is coming to OWN at 10 p.m. ET/PT and fans couldn’t be more excited. It actually tells the love story of the two writers, who created such hits as “Sparkle” and “Black Lightning,” back when they fell in love in the 1990s.

Wednesday, June 20

"Yellowstone," Paramount Network's new drama series starring Kevin Costner, premieres at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. Costner plays Dutton family patriarch John Dutton, whose family owns the largest ranch in the U.S. and is constantly battling with everyone, including those working for Yellowstone National Park.

Thursday, June 21

It's a big night for summer premieres on ABC: At 8 p.m. ET/PT, "The Gong Show" returns for Season 2, followed by the premiere of "Match Game" an hour later. Then, "Take Two," a new cop series starring Eddie Cibrian and Rachel Bilson, makes its debut at 10 p.m. ET.

Friday, June 22

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are back on the big screen for "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom," the PG-13 sequel to the 2015 action film. However, if a night at home seems like more of the ticket, "Us and Them," one of China's top movies at the moment, premieres on Netflix. The movie focuses on the love story between two people who meet on the train home for Chinese New Year, date and break up, and reunite ten years later on a flight home.

You know the guy who ended the rap beef between Drake and Pusha T? Well, his name is James Prince and he’s out with his own memoir, “The Art & Science of Respect.” The Rap-A-Lot Records CEO breaks down how he created his stellar reputation in hip-hop and the three principles he lives by – heart, loyalty and commitment.

There are new releases for music fans too: Look for new albums by Bebe Rexha, Marshmello, Nine Inch Nails, Panic! at the Disco and Teyana Taylor.

Saturday, June 23

"Love Means Zero," the documentary about tennis coach Nick Bollettieri premiered to acclaim at Toronto International Film Festival last year and on Saturday, it airs at at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.