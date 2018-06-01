What's new on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in June 2018

With temperatures climbing every day, some may find comfort in cranking the air conditioning and settling in to watch a movie or a favorite TV show.

Netflix, Hulu and Amazon have announced new titles coming to their streaming services for this month, and, per usual, there's something for everyone.

Netflix will be rolling out season two of its original shows "Queer Eye" and "Glow," while Hulu has good news for "Lord of the Rings" fans: all three fantasy films are available today.

Meanwhile, 2018 Oscar-nominated films "Disaster Artist" and "Ladybird" are rolling out on Amazon.

For a complete list of titles, see the list below.

Netflix

June 1

Assassination Games

Blue Jasmine

Busted! (Season Finale)

101 Dalmatians

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

He Named Me Malala

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Just Friends

Miracle

National Treasure

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

November 13: Attack on Paris

Outside In

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

The Boy

The Covenant

The Departed

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

June 2

The King’s Speech

June 3

The Break with Michelle Wolf

June 5

Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok

June 7

Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2

The Night Shift: Season 4

June 8

Alex Strangelove

Ali’s Wedding

Marcella: Season 2

Sense8: The Series Finale

The Hollow

The Staircase

Treehouse Detectives

June 9

Wynonna Earp: Season 2

June 10

Portlandia: Season 8

June 14

Cutie and the Boxer

Marlon: Season 1

June 15

La Hora Final

Lust Stories

Maktub

Queer Eye: Season 2

Set It Up

Step Up 2: The Streets

Sunday’s Illness

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

The Range: Part 5

True: Magical Friends

True: Wonderful Wishes

Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6

June 16

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14

June 17

Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sanchez

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5

June 18

Encerrados

June 19

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

June 22

Brain on Fire

Cooking on High

Derren Brown: Miracle

Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2

Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2

Us and Them

June 23

Tarzan

June 24

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)

June 25

Hotel Transylvania: Season 1

June 26

Secret City

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro

June 29

Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits

GLOW: Season 2

Harvey Street Kids

Kiss Me First

La Foret

La Pena Maxima

Nailed It!: Season 2

Paquita Salas: Season 2

Recovery Boys

TAU

June 30

Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory

Mohawk

Hulu

June 1

1492: Conquest of Paradise

2 Days in the Valley

A Beautiful Mind

A Better Life

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Across the Universe

Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold

Apollo 13

Beer for My Horses

Bio-Dome

Blue Like Jazz

Boots on the Ground

Bowfinger

Brokeback Mountain

The Brothers Grimm

Burnt Offerings

Bull Durham

The Burbs

Chinese Box

Drive Me Crazy

Drop Zone

East is East

End of Days

Escape from Alcatraz

Event Horizon

The Eye

The Frozen Ground

Hard Rain

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

Harsh Times

Hellboy

The History Boys

House of D

I Am David

Inside

Into the West

Leprechaun

Leprechaun 2

Leprechaun 3

Leprechaun 4: In Space

Leprechaun 5: In the Hood

Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun: Origins

Life During Wartime

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Lucky Break

Margin Call

Mindhunters

Mistrust

Mrs McCutcheon

Mutant Species

My Left Foot

Nanny Mcphee

Nurse 3D

Our Lady of the Assassins

Panic

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

Punch Drunk Love

The Quick and the Dead

Rare Birds

Religulous

Restoration

Revenge of the Pink Panther

The Running Man

Scary Movie 2

Sleepwalkers

Spawn

Stanley & Iris

Steel Magnolias

The Sum of All Fears

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Swing Away

Tamara

Trainspotting

The Triumph of Love

Universal Soldier

Vantage Point

We Blew It

Where the Skin Lies

Windwalker

June 2

68 Kill

Blade Runner 2049

The Gunman

June 3

Max 2: White House Hero

The Promise

Stargate

June 5

The Bold Type: Season 2 Pre-Premiere

My Hero Academia: Season 2 Part 2 (Dubbed)

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 15 Premiere

Lions for Lambs

June 6

Gintama

Out of the Dark

June 7

Allure

June 8

Abandoned: Complete Season 1

Black Market: Complete Season 1

Black Market Dispatches: Complete Season 1

Bong Appetit: Complete Seasons 1-2

Cloak & Dagger: Series Premiere

Cyberwar: Complete Seasons 1-2

The Four: Season 2 Premiere

Flophouse: Complete Season 1

F--k That’s Delicious: Complete Seasons 1-2

Gaycation: Complete Seasons 1-2

Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia: Complete Seasons 1-2

Hate Thy Neighbor: Complete Season 1

Huang’s World: Complete Seasons 1-2

Nashville: Season 6 Midseason Premiere

Party Legends: Complete Seasons 1-2

Weediquette: Complete Seasons 1-3

What Would Diplo Do?: Complete Season 1

Woman: Complete Season 1

June 9

American Made

Pork Pie

Precious

Simon Says

June 10

Ghost in the Shell

June 12

Disney Fairy Tale Wedding: Series Premiere

June 13

Bad Blood

June 14

24 Hours to Hell & Back: Series Premiere

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency: Complete Season 2

June 15

Marlon: Season 2 Premiere

35 and Ticking

Breakup at a Wedding

Cabin Fever: Patient Zero

The Clintons: An American Odyssey

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

The House October Build

The House October Built 2

Hunstville

In Too Deep

Low Down

Middle of Nowhere

Nina

Playin’ For Love

Sirens

Smoke

So This is Christmas

Tell Them Anything You Want: A Portrait of Maurice Sendak

The Second Mother

Walking Out



June 16

Silent Witness: Complete Seasons 10-21

Baby Mama

Killing for Love

The Mountain Between Us

Rebel in the Rye

Transformers: The Last Knight

June 17

Punisher: War Zone

June 18

Shades of Blue: Season 3 Premiere

June 22

The Other Guy: Complete Season 1

June 23

Rick & Morty: Complete Season 3

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Love Means Zero

June 25

Ballet 422

June 26

Shutter Island

June 27

Swan Princess 8

The Thousand Faces of Dunjia

June 28

Cairo Time

June 29

10 x 10

June 30

EuroTrump

IT

Amazon

June 1

Movies

1492: Conquest of Paradise

2 Days in the Valley

Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold

As Good As Dead

August Rush

Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans

Beer for My Horses

Beowulf

Black Widow (AKA: Before It Had a Name)

Blitz

Blood and Glory

Blue Like Jazz

Breakdown

Burnt Offerings

Cavedweller

Chinese Box

Clown at Midnight

Command Performance

Danger Zone

Day of the Dead

Disaster Artist

Doctor Zhivago

Dog Watch

Double Identity

Double Jeopardy

Dreams and Memories of Where the Red Fern Grows

Drop Zone

Escape from Alcatraz

Event Horizon

Flickers

Forces of Nature

Flood

Hans Christian Andersen: My Life as a Fairytale

Hard Rain

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

House of D

I Am David

Ladies Man

Leprechaun

Leprechaun 2

Leprechaun 3

Leprechaun 4: In Space

Leprechaun 5: In the Hood

Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun: Origins

Mousehunt

Mutant Species

Nacho Libre

Nurse 3D

Panic

Rare Birds

Religulous

Revenge of the Pink Panther

Space Jam

Stanley & Iris

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tamara

Tears of the Sun

The 4th Floor

The Age of Innocence

The Ant Bully

The Ashram

The Burbs

The Care Bears Movie

The Eye 2

The Frozen Ground

The Natural

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

The Running Man

The Young Karl Marx

Tilt

Universal Soldier

Vampire in Brooklyn

Ring of Fire

Saturday Night Fever

Serving Sara

Survivor

The Iceman

War, Inc.

Wonder Wheel

TV Series

All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks, Season 1

Babylon 5, Seasons 1-5

Rescue Me Seasons 1-9

The Waltons, Seasons 1-9

June 3



Movies

Lady Bird

Max 2: White House Hero

Stargate



June 5

Movies

Lions for Lambs

June 8

TV Series

Lost in Oz, Season 1B

June 9

Movies

Braven

Precious

Simon Says

June 15

TV Series

Goliath, Season 2

June 16

Movies

Nostalgia

Transformers: The Last Knight

June 18

TV Series

Suits, Season 7

June 26

Movies

Shutter Island

TV Series

If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, Season 1B

Available to Rent on Prime Video

June 5

Movies

Delirium - Rent

The Dating Project - Rent

Thoroughbreds - Rent

Flower - Purchase

Sherlock Gnomes - Purchase

June 12

Flower - Rent

Sherlock Gnomes - Rent

Strangers: Prey at Night - Rent



Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels

June 1

TV Series

CB Strike

June 3

TV Series

Succession, Season 1

June 8-10

Live TV

AVP Gold Series in New York

June 9

TV Series

Santa Cruz vs. Mares ll

Live Sports

*UFC 225 “Whittaker vs. Romero"

June 10

TV Series

Billions, Season 3

June 14

TV Series

Strange Angel, Season 1

June 16

TV Series

Spence vs. Ocampo

June 18-24

Live Sports

ATP World Tour 500 at The Queens Club

June 22

TV Series

Shields vs. Gabriels

June 22-24

Live Sports

AVP Seattle Open at Lake Sammamish State Park

June 24

TV Series

Westworld, Season 2

June 25-30