What's new on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Prime in June 2018

With temperatures climbing every day, some may find comfort in cranking the air conditioning and settling in to watch a movie or a favorite TV show.
Netflix, Hulu and Amazon have announced new titles coming to their streaming services for this month, and, per usual, there's something for everyone.
Netflix will be rolling out season two of its original shows "Queer Eye" and "Glow," while Hulu has good news for "Lord of the Rings" fans: all three fantasy films are available today.
Meanwhile, 2018 Oscar-nominated films "Disaster Artist" and "Ladybird" are rolling out on Amazon.
For a complete list of titles, see the list below.
Netflix
June 1
- Assassination Games
- Blue Jasmine
- Busted! (Season Finale)
- 101 Dalmatians
- George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker
- He Named Me Malala
- Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth
- Just Friends
- Miracle
- National Treasure
- Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist
- November 13: Attack on Paris
- Outside In
- Righteous Kill
- Rumor Has It
- Singularity
- Taking Lives
- Terms and Conditions May Apply
- The Boy
- The Covenant
- The Departed
- The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure
June 2
- The King’s Speech
June 3
- The Break with Michelle Wolf
June 5
- Marvel Studios’ Thor: Ragnarok
June 7
- Hyori’s Bed & Breakfast: Season 2
- The Night Shift: Season 4
June 8
- Alex Strangelove
- Ali’s Wedding
- Marcella: Season 2
- Sense8: The Series Finale
- The Hollow
- The Staircase
- Treehouse Detectives
June 9
- Wynonna Earp: Season 2
June 10
- Portlandia: Season 8
June 14
- Cutie and the Boxer
- Marlon: Season 1
June 15
- La Hora Final
- Lust Stories
- Maktub
- Queer Eye: Season 2
- Set It Up
- Step Up 2: The Streets
- Sunday’s Illness
- The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus
- The Range: Part 5
- True: Magical Friends
- True: Wonderful Wishes
- Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 6
June 16
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 14
June 17
- Club de Cuervos presenta: La balada de Hugo Sanchez
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Season 5
June 18
- Encerrados
June 19
- Hannah Gadsby: Nanette
June 22
- Brain on Fire
- Cooking on High
- Derren Brown: Miracle
- Heavy Rescue: 401: Season 2
- Marvel’s Luke Cage: Season 2
- Us and Them
June 23
- Tarzan
June 24
- To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)
June 25
- Hotel Transylvania: Season 1
June 26
- Secret City
- Star Wars: The Last Jedi
- W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro
June 29
- Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits
- GLOW: Season 2
- Harvey Street Kids
- Kiss Me First
- La Foret
- La Pena Maxima
- Nailed It!: Season 2
- Paquita Salas: Season 2
- Recovery Boys
- TAU
June 30
- Fate/EXTRA Last Encore: Oblitus Copernican Theory
- Mohawk
Hulu
June 1
- 1492: Conquest of Paradise
- 2 Days in the Valley
- A Beautiful Mind
- A Better Life
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
- Across the Universe
- Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold
- Apollo 13
- Beer for My Horses
- Bio-Dome
- Blue Like Jazz
- Boots on the Ground
- Bowfinger
- Brokeback Mountain
- The Brothers Grimm
- Burnt Offerings
- Bull Durham
- The Burbs
- Chinese Box
- Drive Me Crazy
- Drop Zone
- East is East
- End of Days
- Escape from Alcatraz
- Event Horizon
- The Eye
- The Frozen Ground
- Hard Rain
- Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
- Harsh Times
- Hellboy
- The History Boys
- House of D
- I Am David
- Inside
- Into the West
- Leprechaun
- Leprechaun 2
- Leprechaun 3
- Leprechaun 4: In Space
- Leprechaun 5: In the Hood
- Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood
- Leprechaun: Origins
- Life During Wartime
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers
- Lucky Break
- Margin Call
- Mindhunters
- Mistrust
- Mrs McCutcheon
- Mutant Species
- My Left Foot
- Nanny Mcphee
- Nurse 3D
- Our Lady of the Assassins
- Panic
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again
- Punch Drunk Love
- The Quick and the Dead
- Rare Birds
- Religulous
- Restoration
- Revenge of the Pink Panther
- The Running Man
- Scary Movie 2
- Sleepwalkers
- Spawn
- Stanley & Iris
- Steel Magnolias
- The Sum of All Fears
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Swing Away
- Tamara
- Trainspotting
- The Triumph of Love
- Universal Soldier
- Vantage Point
- We Blew It
- Where the Skin Lies
- Windwalker
June 2
- 68 Kill
- Blade Runner 2049
- The Gunman
June 3
- Max 2: White House Hero
- The Promise
- Stargate
June 5
- The Bold Type: Season 2 Pre-Premiere
- My Hero Academia: Season 2 Part 2 (Dubbed)
- So You Think You Can Dance: Season 15 Premiere
- Lions for Lambs
June 6
- Gintama
- Out of the Dark
June 7
- Allure
June 8
- Abandoned: Complete Season 1
- Black Market: Complete Season 1
- Black Market Dispatches: Complete Season 1
- Bong Appetit: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Cloak & Dagger: Series Premiere
- Cyberwar: Complete Seasons 1-2
- The Four: Season 2 Premiere
- Flophouse: Complete Season 1
- F--k That’s Delicious: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Gaycation: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Hamilton’s Pharmacopeia: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Hate Thy Neighbor: Complete Season 1
- Huang’s World: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Nashville: Season 6 Midseason Premiere
- Party Legends: Complete Seasons 1-2
- Weediquette: Complete Seasons 1-3
- What Would Diplo Do?: Complete Season 1
- Woman: Complete Season 1
June 9
- American Made
- Pork Pie
- Precious
- Simon Says
June 10
- Ghost in the Shell
June 12
- Disney Fairy Tale Wedding: Series Premiere
June 13
- Bad Blood
June 14
- 24 Hours to Hell & Back: Series Premiere
- Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency: Complete Season 2
June 15
- Marlon: Season 2 Premiere
- 35 and Ticking
- Breakup at a Wedding
- Cabin Fever: Patient Zero
- The Clintons: An American Odyssey
- Hellbound: Hellraiser II
- The House October Build
- The House October Built 2
- Hunstville
- In Too Deep
- Low Down
- Middle of Nowhere
- Nina
- Playin’ For Love
- Sirens
- Smoke
- So This is Christmas
- Tell Them Anything You Want: A Portrait of Maurice Sendak
- The Second Mother
- Walking Out
- June 16
- Silent Witness: Complete Seasons 10-21
- Baby Mama
- Killing for Love
- The Mountain Between Us
- Rebel in the Rye
- Transformers: The Last Knight
June 17
- Punisher: War Zone
June 18
- Shades of Blue: Season 3 Premiere
June 22
- The Other Guy: Complete Season 1
June 23
- Rick & Morty: Complete Season 3
- Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle
- Kingsman: The Golden Circle
- Love Means Zero
June 25
- Ballet 422
June 26
- Shutter Island
June 27
- Swan Princess 8
- The Thousand Faces of Dunjia
June 28
- Cairo Time
June 29
- 10 x 10
June 30
- EuroTrump
- IT
Amazon
June 1
Movies
- 1492: Conquest of Paradise
- 2 Days in the Valley
- Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold
- As Good As Dead
- August Rush
- Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans
- Beer for My Horses
- Beowulf
- Black Widow (AKA: Before It Had a Name)
- Blitz
- Blood and Glory
- Blue Like Jazz
- Breakdown
- Burnt Offerings
- Cavedweller
- Chinese Box
- Clown at Midnight
- Command Performance
- Danger Zone
- Day of the Dead
- Disaster Artist
- Doctor Zhivago
- Dog Watch
- Double Identity
- Double Jeopardy
- Dreams and Memories of Where the Red Fern Grows
- Drop Zone
- Escape from Alcatraz
- Event Horizon
- Flickers
- Forces of Nature
- Flood
- Hans Christian Andersen: My Life as a Fairytale
- Hard Rain
- Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
- House of D
- I Am David
- Ladies Man
- Leprechaun
- Leprechaun 2
- Leprechaun 3
- Leprechaun 4: In Space
- Leprechaun 5: In the Hood
- Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood
- Leprechaun: Origins
- Mousehunt
- Mutant Species
- Nacho Libre
- Nurse 3D
- Panic
- Rare Birds
- Religulous
- Revenge of the Pink Panther
- Space Jam
- Stanley & Iris
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
- Tamara
- Tears of the Sun
- The 4th Floor
- The Age of Innocence
- The Ant Bully
- The Ashram
- The Burbs
- The Care Bears Movie
- The Eye 2
- The Frozen Ground
- The Natural
- The Pink Panther Strikes Again
- The Running Man
- The Young Karl Marx
- Tilt
- Universal Soldier
- Vampire in Brooklyn
- Ring of Fire
- Saturday Night Fever
- Serving Sara
- Survivor
- The Iceman
- War, Inc.
- Wonder Wheel
- TV Series
- All or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks, Season 1
- Babylon 5, Seasons 1-5
- Rescue Me Seasons 1-9
- The Waltons, Seasons 1-9
June 3
- Movies
- Lady Bird
- Max 2: White House Hero
- Stargate
June 5
- Movies
- Lions for Lambs
June 8
- TV Series
- Lost in Oz, Season 1B
June 9
- Movies
- Braven
- Precious
- Simon Says
June 15
- TV Series
- Goliath, Season 2
June 16
- Movies
- Nostalgia
- Transformers: The Last Knight
June 18
- TV Series
- Suits, Season 7
June 26
- Movies
- Shutter Island
- TV Series
- If You Give a Mouse a Cookie, Season 1B
Available to Rent on Prime Video
June 5
- Movies
- Delirium - Rent
- The Dating Project - Rent
- Thoroughbreds - Rent
- Flower - Purchase
- Sherlock Gnomes - Purchase
June 12
- Flower - Rent
- Sherlock Gnomes - Rent
- Strangers: Prey at Night - Rent
Available for Streaming on Prime Video Channels
June 1
- TV Series
- CB Strike
June 3
- TV Series
- Succession, Season 1
June 8-10
- Live TV
- AVP Gold Series in New York
June 9
- TV Series
- Santa Cruz vs. Mares ll
- Live Sports
- *UFC 225 “Whittaker vs. Romero"
June 10
- TV Series
- Billions, Season 3
June 14
- TV Series
- Strange Angel, Season 1
June 16
- TV Series
- Spence vs. Ocampo
June 18-24
- Live Sports
- ATP World Tour 500 at The Queens Club
June 22
- TV Series
- Shields vs. Gabriels
June 22-24
- Live Sports
- AVP Seattle Open at Lake Sammamish State Park
June 24
- TV Series
- Westworld, Season 2
June 25-30
- Live Sports
- ATP Nature Valley International in Eastbourne, Great Britain, ATP