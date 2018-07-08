From the debut a new HBO miniseries to a slew of reality TV show premieres, this is a big week to check out new and exciting TV shows, films and more.

"Good Morning America" has compiled some of the biggest moments in pop culture for the coming week to help you get organized.

As you're planning what to watch or listen to over the next few days, check out the list below.

Sunday, July 8

If you love “Big Little Lies,” then HBO’s new thriller may be your cup of tea. It’s called “Sharp Objects” and stars Amy Adams as a reporter who goes back to her hometown to report on the murders of two teens. The drama starts at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.

At 10 p.m. ET/PT, former "Hills" star Kristin Cavallari makes her big return to TV with her own reality show, "Very Cavallari." The series will document Cavallari's life in Nashville with her husband and three children, as well as her career as an business owner.

Monday, July 9

Those who love true-crime series will want to tune in to CNBC's new series, "Deadly Rich," which premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The 10-episode show delves into high-profile murder cases involving unbelievably wealthy people.

Tuesday, July 10

Reality TV shows including TLC's "Outdaughtered," MTV's "The Challenge," and Lifetime's "Married at First Sight," all return on Tuesday, but one new scripted show is also making its debut: "The Outpost," the newest addition to CW's summer lineup. The drama series follows Talon, a woman who discovers she has a supernatural power while tracking the killers of her family.

In “My Year of Rest and Relaxation,” Otessa Moshfegh introduces us to a woman who seemingly has it all — a Columbia degree, a trust fund and even a rich boyfriend. But through the pages, it becomes more clear just why she’s still unhappy.

Wednesday, July 11

Dr. Pimple Popper returns to the small screen on Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT. The YouTube sensation, a dermatologist named Dr. Sandra Lee, has landed her own show on TLC that will document her treatment of her patients' skin conditions. The first few episodes aired earlier this year, but the full season will broadcast this summer.

Thursday, July 12

"The Disappearance," a six-part crime series about the disappearance of a 10-year-old boy and its impact on his community, premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on WGN America.

Friday, July 13

The Rock is back, and this time, he's starring in "Skyscraper," the PG-13 film about a former FBI agent who is framed for setting fire to a skyscraper in China. On the lam, he's forced to find the real criminal and clear his name. Neve Campbell and Chin Han co-star.

Younger audiences may enjoy "Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation," about the gang's adventure on a cruise. Adam Sandler, Selena Gomez and Andy Samberg are among those who lend their voices to the PG film.

"Eighth Grade," the coming-of-age story from Bo Burnham about an eighth grade girl's struggle to find herself, hits theaters in several markets across the country.

Other films opening in limited release: "Siberia," starring Keanu Reeves; "Don't Worry, He Won't Get Far on Foot" (Joaquin Phoenix, Jonah Hill, Jack Black); and "Shock and Awe" (Woody Harrelson, Tommy Lee Jones, James Marsden).

Netflix releases several original projects today, including the film "How It Ends," an apocalyptic thriller about a man (Theo James) who must work alongside his estranged father-in-law (Forest Whitaker) to save his pregnant wife (Kat Graham).

Meanwhile, Wiz Khalifa is expected to drop his first album in four years on Friday, too.