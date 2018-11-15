1st 'Dumbo' live-action trailer is so adorable, you'll cry!

The first live-action "Dumbo" trailer dropped Wednesday night and to call it cute would be the understatement of the century.

Tim Burton directs this remake on the classic animated Disney film and the first clip opens with a little boy and girl playing with our famous, friendly elephant.

We also get an early glimpse of the little guy using his huge ears to fly.

Disney Enterprises

The film is packed with A-list talent like Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito and Colin Farrell.

Get your first look at the brand-new trailer for #Dumbo during the #CMAAwards tonight at 8|7c on ABC! pic.twitter.com/87AplCZfSh — Dumbo (@Dumbo) November 14, 2018

"'Dumbo' expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight," the official description from Disney reads.

In the trailer, you see Farrell lead Dumbo and the kids in search of the little guy's mother, who was taken away. Looks like it'll be a fun, inspiring ride!

"Dumbo" hits theaters in March.

