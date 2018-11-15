1st 'Dumbo' live-action trailer is so adorable, you'll cry!

Nov 15, 2018, 11:49 AM ET
PHOTO: In Disneys all-new, live-action feature film "Dumbo," a newborn elephant with oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But Dumbo takes everyone by surprise when they discover he can fly. PlayDisney Enterprises
The first live-action "Dumbo" trailer dropped Wednesday night and to call it cute would be the understatement of the century.

Tim Burton directs this remake on the classic animated Disney film and the first clip opens with a little boy and girl playing with our famous, friendly elephant.

We also get an early glimpse of the little guy using his huge ears to fly.

In Disney's all-new, live-action feature film "Dumbo," a newborn elephant with oversized ears make him a laughingstock in an already struggling circus. But Dumbo takes everyone by surprise when they discover he can fly.

The film is packed with A-list talent like Michael Keaton, Danny DeVito and Colin Farrell.

"'Dumbo' expands on the beloved classic story where differences are celebrated, family is cherished and dreams take flight," the official description from Disney reads.

In the trailer, you see Farrell lead Dumbo and the kids in search of the little guy's mother, who was taken away. Looks like it'll be a fun, inspiring ride!

"Dumbo" hits theaters in March.

ABC News is part of parent company Disney.

