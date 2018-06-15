1st look inside the sexy new ESPN Magazine Body Issue

Jun 15, 2018, 9:09 AM ET
PHOTO: Adam Rippon is photographed by photographer Mark Seliger at The Rinks Lakewood in Lakewood, California on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Photo by Eric LutzensPlayEric Lutzens for ESPN
WATCH 1st look at Adam Rippon in the sexy new ESPN Magazine Body Issue

"ESPN The Magazine" is celebrating the 10th Anniversary of its "Body Issue" and spotlighting a diverse assortment of all-star athletes baring all in front of the camera.

America's sweetheart, Adam Rippon, posed for this year's issue. An exclusive sneak peek of the Olympic figure skater and "Dancing With the Stars" champion's photos for the upcoming issue was featured on "GMA" today.

PHOTO: Adam Rippon is photographed by photographer Mark Seliger at The Rinks Lakewood in Lakewood, California on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Photo by Eric LutzensEric Lutzens for ESPN
Adam Rippon is photographed by photographer Mark Seliger at The Rinks Lakewood in Lakewood, California on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Photo by Eric Lutzens

Rippon took home a bronze medal at the Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

PHOTO: Adam Rippon is photographed by photographer Mark Seliger at The Rinks Lakewood in Lakewood, California on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Photo by Eric LutzensEric Lutzens for ESPN
Adam Rippon is photographed by photographer Mark Seliger at The Rinks Lakewood in Lakewood, California on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. Photo by Eric Lutzens

New York Giants' draft pick Saquon Barkley, a running back taken second overall in the 2018 draft, also posed for this year's Body Issue.

The 21-year-old has taken the football world by storm, and "GMA" got a behind-the-scenes look at his photo shoot.

PHOTO: Saquon Barkley is photographed by photographer Sophy Holland at Studios 60 in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Photo by Eric LutzensEric Lutzens for ESPN
Saquon Barkley is photographed by photographer Sophy Holland at Studios 60 in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Photo by Eric Lutzens

Want to see more? The full Body 10 Gallery celebrating the issue's tenth year debuts on ESPN's website June 25.

PHOTO: Saquon Barkley is photographed by photographer Sophy Holland at Studios 60 in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Photo by Eric LutzensEric Lutzens for ESPN
Saquon Barkley is photographed by photographer Sophy Holland at Studios 60 in Los Angeles, California on Thursday, March 29, 2018. Photo by Eric Lutzens

Comments