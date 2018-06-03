20 new films, albums and TV shows to check out this week

It's a new week, and that means you probably have a new to-do list full of tasks that have yet to be completed.

Luckily, keeping track of movie, music and TV series release dates isn't one of them.

"Good Morning America" has compiled some of this week's biggest moments in entertainment below.

Sunday, June 3

“Strike a pose! Vogue!” If you loved Madonna’s 1990 hit, “Vogue,” then you may love Ryan Murphy’s new FX series called, “Pose” centered on 1980s ball culture. It stars James Van Der Beek and Kate Mara, and also stars the largest number of trans actors in a scripted series ever.

"Succession," the HBO series that's been touted as the next "Billions," follows veteran actor Brian Cox as Logan Roy, a media baron and a father of four, trying to control his empire (and his family). Will Ferrell and Adam McKay are executive producing.

Monday, June 4

"Dietland," AMC's new dark comedy about a 300-pound woman, Plum Kettle (Joy Nash), who works as a ghostwriter for an over-the-top beauty magazine editor (Julianne Moore) and is trying to find her place in the world, premieres at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

Younger audiences may be more interested in the return of the Disney Channel's groundbreaking series, "Andi Mack," which last year featured the network's first instance of a character coming out as gay. The second half of season two premieres at 8 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, June 5

Sutton Foster fans, rejoice! "Younger," the actress' TV Land show about a woman who lies about her age to get back into the workforce, returns for season five at 10 p.m. ET.

Wednesday, June 6

In a new series for AT&T's Audience Network, Max Irons stars as Joe Turner, a CIA employee who finds himself on the run after one of his discoveries leads to the murders of his colleagues. The series, which airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT, co-stars William Hurt, Mira Sorvino and Brendan Fraser.

Thursday, June 7

"American Woman," largely touted as co-executive producer Kyle Richards' (of "Real Housewives" fame) homage to her late mother, stars Alicia Silverstone as Bonnie, a newly single mother bringing up daughters in Beverly Hills some 40 years ago. The series, which co-stars Mena Suvari and Jennifer Bartels, premieres at 10 p.m. ET on the Paramount Network.

Friday, June 8

There seems to be no movie better suited for the moment women in Hollywood are having than the PG-13 "Ocean's 8." The latest update of the "Ocean's 11" heist films stars Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Rihanna, Sarah Paulson, Mindy Kaling, Awkwafina, Anne Hathaway and Helena Bonham-Carter. The women are planning to make away with the diamonds from fashion's biggest event of the year, the Met Gala.

Horror fans may want to check out "Hereditary," a Toni Collette-fronted art-house film about a family learning about their ancestors' dark secrets. Gabriel Byrne and Alex Wolff co-star. Another film with a dark side is "Hotel Artemis," which stars Jodie Foster and Sterling K. Brown and focuses on an underground hospital serving criminals in near-future Los Angeles.

It may be tough to think of Mr. Rogers as being a radical, but Fred Rogers, the man who would become an icon for generations of children, has been credited with being the first TV personality to make death, racism, divorce and other adult topics digestible for children. The documentary, "Won't You Be My Neighbor," which opens in limited release Friday, provides an in-depth look at the man behind the hit PBS series, "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood."

With "Making a Murderer" and other series that came after it, Netflix has really invested big in the true-crime genre. "The Staircase" is no different and tells the story of Michael Peterson, an American author who was convicted in 2003 of murdering his wife. Viewers will catch a glimpse of what has happened since then and whether there's any chance of clearing his name.

Meanwhile, there's something for nearly everyone in terms of this week's album releases. Expect new offerings from Dierks Bentley, Kanye West and Kid Cudi, Lykke Li, Dave Matthews Band, Ne-Yo and Sugarland and Lily Allen.

Saturday, June 9

A&E is calling “Gotti: Godfather & Son,” a four-hour, two-part special, the “complete and definitive father and son story of two men who were raised in the mob and became the reigning king and heir.” The special will not only show the final sit-down between John Gotti Jr. and his father, but rare personal photos and videos from the Gotti archive, as well.