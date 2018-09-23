Fall has begun and with it comes a slew of new and returning TV shows.

Season 27 of "Dancing With the Stars" kicks off on Monday, along with "The Good Doctor," "The Voice" and "The Big Bang Theory." It's also a big week for series premieres, with ABC debuting "A Million Little Things" and "Single Parents," and CBS rolling out its reboot of "Murphy Brown."

For those and so much more, see the list below.

Sunday, Sept. 23

Ryan Murphy's "9-1-1" returns immediately after the NFL doubleheader on Fox. The drama, about Los Angeles first responders, features Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt, who took over for Connie Britton last season.

CNN will say goodbye to Anthony Bourdain with the 12th and final season of "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," which premieres tonight. Seven new episodes are set to air -- five shot on location and two specials. Only the premiere episode, set in Kenya, will feature the host’s trademark narration. Bourdain took his own life on June 8 while filming the show in France.

Monday, Sept. 24

The pros and celebs are back for another season of "Dancing With the Stars" on ABC. At 9 p.m. ET tonight, actress Nancy McKeon, former NFL star DeMarcus Ware and radio host Bobby Bones will be among the new contestants to hit the dance floor. Season 27 will also feature a face-off between the newly-engaged pros Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson.

Meanwhile, HBO is rolling out something new: "Jane Fonda in Five Acts," a documentary about the 80-year-old Oscar winner. The film premieres at 8 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, Sept. 25

Grab your tissues: "This Is Us" is back at 9 p.m. ET tonight on NBC. This new season promises to dive deeper into Jack's past and show how he met the love of his life, Rebecca.

Australia-born Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has written a memoir, "Acid for the Children," in which he documents how his volatile upbringing led him to pursue a career in music with his high school buddy and longtime bandmate, Anthony Kiedis.

"Camelot" devotees will want to pick up "The Fabulous Bouvier Sisters: The Tragic and Glamorous Lives of Jackie and Lee," which examines the lives of sisters Jackie Kennedy Onassis and Lee Radziwill.

Wednesday, Sept. 26

"Modern Family" is back for its final season tonight at 9 p.m. ET on ABC, and the buzz is that a "significant" character will die this season. The moment "will be a moving event — and an event that has repercussions across several episodes," creator Christopher Lloyd told Entertainment Weekly last week.

Two highly-anticipated shows make their debuts on ABC: "A Million Little Things" and "Single Parents." The former has a story line similar to "The Big Chill," in that a group of friends try to make sense of a pal's suicide, while the latter centers on a group of single mothers and fathers who lean on one another for support.

Thursday, Sept. 27

Candice Bergen's "Murphy Brown" returns to CBS almost 30 years after its original debut, and this time, the TV journalist is trying to navigate the current state of the industry. Making things even more complicated, her son, Avery, has decided to follow in her footsteps.

Shonda Rhimes may have departed for Netflix but two of her shows continue on ABC. Tonight, "Grey’s Anatomy" returns for its 15th (!) season and "How to Get Away with Murder" has its fifth season premiere.

Friday, Sept. 28

Tiffany Haddish teams up with Kevin Hart in "Night School," a PG-13 comedy about a bunch of misfits trying to get their GEDs. The movie also stars Taran Killam, Ben Schwartz and Rob Riggle.

If you're looking for a cute animated feature for the kids, check out "Smallfoot," featuring the voices of Channing Tatum, Zendaya, Gina Rodriguez and Danny DeVito. This PG film turns the Bigfoot myth on its head and looks at things from the fictional characters' perspectives. One such Bigfoot is on a hunt to prove humans aka small foots do exist.

Netflix is releasing a new reality series that will appeal to anybody who previously loved "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills." "Made in Mexico," a somewhat controversial show, follows nine socialites in Mexico City.

A new Cher album? Yes please! "Dancing Queen," a cover album with classic songs originally by the super group ABBA, is out today.

Saturday, Sept. 29

Live from New York, it's Saturday night! "Saturday Night Live" returns to NBC for season 44 at 11:30 p.m. ET, with host Adam Driver and musical guest Kanye West.