2018 CMA Awards nominations: See the full list

The CMA Awards are less three months away and to celebrate "Good Morning America" enlisted the help of some of the biggest stars in Nashville to announce the full list of nominees.

Country music superstar Luke Bryan started things off by announcing the nominees for two of the biggest categories including entertainer of the year, which he won in 2014 and 2015. He said it was “so rewarding” to be nominated again this year.

“You get to share it with obviously your fans, but, you know, all the people out on the road that make the shows happen," Bryan said. "By the time I get on stage, so much work has been done, so much preparation and you look at your bus drivers, your truck driver, band members and I'm just -- kind of the guy out there in the spotlight that gets to have fun and sing for a living."

He added, "When you get recognized by a nomination it's -- it makes it all worthwhile and that's what you want."

2018 CMA Awards Nominations

Female Vocalist Of The Year

-- Kelsea Ballerini

-- Miranda Lambert

-- Maren Morris

-- Kacey Musgraves

-- Carrie Underwood



Vocal Duo of the Year

-- Brothers Osborne

-- Dan + Shay

-- Florida Georgia Line

-- Maddie & Tae

-- Sugarland



Dan and Shay, who are nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year for the fifth consecutive year, announced the next four categories alongside Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush of Sugarland.

Single of the Year



Broken Halos – Chris Stapleton

Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton

Mix Engineer(s): Vance Powell



Drinkin’ Problem – Midland

Producer(s): Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

Mix Engineer(s): Justin Niebank



Drowns the Whiskey – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)

Producer(s): Michael Knox

Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Braun



Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Producer(s): Willshire

Mix Engineer(s): Serban Ghenea



Tequila – Dan + Shay

Producer(s): Scott Hendricks, Dan Smyers

Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Juliano



New Artist of the Year



-- Lauren Alaina

-- Luke Combs

-- Chris Janson

-- Midland

-- Brett Young



Male Vocalist of the Year



-- Dierks Bentley

-- Luke Combs

-- Thomas Rhett

-- Chris Stapleton

-- Keith Urban



Entertainer of the Year



-- Jason Aldean

-- Luke Bryan

-- Kenny Chesney

-- Chris Stapleton

-- Keith Urban

