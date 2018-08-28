2018 CMA Awards nominations: See the full list

The CMA Awards are less three months away and to celebrate "Good Morning America" enlisted the help of some of the biggest stars in Nashville to announce the full list of nominees.
Country music superstar Luke Bryan started things off by announcing the nominees for two of the biggest categories including entertainer of the year, which he won in 2014 and 2015. He said it was “so rewarding” to be nominated again this year.
“You get to share it with obviously your fans, but, you know, all the people out on the road that make the shows happen," Bryan said. "By the time I get on stage, so much work has been done, so much preparation and you look at your bus drivers, your truck driver, band members and I'm just -- kind of the guy out there in the spotlight that gets to have fun and sing for a living."
He added, "When you get recognized by a nomination it's -- it makes it all worthwhile and that's what you want."
2018 CMA Awards Nominations
Female Vocalist Of The Year
-- Kelsea Ballerini
-- Miranda Lambert
-- Maren Morris
-- Kacey Musgraves
-- Carrie Underwood
Vocal Duo of the Year
-- Brothers Osborne
-- Dan + Shay
-- Florida Georgia Line
-- Maddie & Tae
-- Sugarland
Dan and Shay, who are nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year for the fifth consecutive year, announced the next four categories alongside Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush of Sugarland.
Single of the Year
Broken Halos – Chris Stapleton
Producer(s): Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton
Mix Engineer(s): Vance Powell
Drinkin’ Problem – Midland
Producer(s): Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne
Mix Engineer(s): Justin Niebank
Drowns the Whiskey – Jason Aldean (Feat. Miranda Lambert)
Producer(s): Michael Knox
Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Braun
Meant to Be – Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line
Producer(s): Willshire
Mix Engineer(s): Serban Ghenea
Tequila – Dan + Shay
Producer(s): Scott Hendricks, Dan Smyers
Mix Engineer(s): Jeff Juliano
New Artist of the Year
-- Lauren Alaina
-- Luke Combs
-- Chris Janson
-- Midland
-- Brett Young
Male Vocalist of the Year
-- Dierks Bentley
-- Luke Combs
-- Thomas Rhett
-- Chris Stapleton
-- Keith Urban
Entertainer of the Year
-- Jason Aldean
-- Luke Bryan
-- Kenny Chesney
-- Chris Stapleton
-- Keith Urban