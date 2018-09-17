7 takeaways from the 2018 Emmy Awards: Diversity, love and 'Maisel' shine

The 2018 Emmys were a night filled with emotional wins, a proposal live on stage, a very "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and the most diverse class of nominees the TV Academy has ever seen.

Hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che didn't hold anything back when it came to their jokes, dealing with everything from diversity to Hollywood harassment and Roseanne Barr.

Here are the top moments of the night:

1. - The 'We solved it' song

In a unique way to open the show, Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson came out and said the room was celebrating the most diverse group of Emmy nominations in history.

"So, diversity is not a problem in Hollywood anymore?" they asked, before breaking out into song.

Sandra Oh, Kristen Bell and more all joined in for this silly opener.

But then RuPaul came out with a phone and the voice on the other end told Thompson, "Oh, we did not solve, still a long way to go."

John Legend closed the song with his incomparable voice.

2. - The hosts

"SNL" stars Michael Che and Colin Jost hosted the 2018 Emmys, and the dynamic duo kicked off the show in hilarious, biting fashion.

The two did not hold back when discussing current hot topics, including #MeToo, Roseanne Barr and even President Donald Trump.

"It is an honor to be here, sharing this night with the talented, creative people in Hollywood who haven't been caught yet," Che joked about all the people who have lost their jobs throughout the past year over sexual misconduct allegations.

Later, the duo commented on Barr, and how a racist tweet about former Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett got her show cancelled.

"'Roseanne' was canceled by herself, but picked up by white nationalists," Jost said.

"Congrats to Laurie Metcalf," Che added. "Do you know how great of an actress you have to be to get nominated for 'Roseanne' now?"

3. - Bette White takes a bow

The 96-year-old icon came out to a standing ovation that lasted almost a minute.

"Oh my goodness," the humble legend said. "Thank you, I'm just gonna quit while I'm ahead."

In classic White fashion, she flirted with Alec Baldwin, poked fun at herself and inspired all the viewers.

"It's incredible I'm still in this business. ... I'm thanking you," she said to the crowd.

4. - The proposal seen round the world

Glenn Weiss won an Emmy for best directing for a variety special and then gave a touching speech about losing his mother just two weeks ago.

But then he addressed his girlfriend in the audience and said, "You wonder why I don't wanna call you my girlfriend, because I want to call you my wife."

Jan Svendsen then walked to the stage and he added that he was giving her his mother's ring that she received from his father more than 65 years ago.

She said "Yes" and the crowd was floored for the lovely couple!

5. - Diversity wins

Acclaimed stars like Regina King and Thandie Newton shined in a night for stars.

King was so surprised by her win that she admitted, "I don't have nothing to say; I am so grateful. Y'all are my friends, my peers."

She added, "I want to curse right now," but instead said, "Thank you Jesus," in a nod to Che's opening monologue when he said his mom won't be watching tonight because white people don't thank Jesus enough.

Later, when Newton won for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series, she said, "I don’t even believe in God, but I’m going to thank her tonight."

"RuPaul's Drag Race" also took home an award in a night meant to celebrate those from all walks of life.

6. - That silly Jeff Daniels

Daniels gave one of the funniest speeches of the night when he won the award for outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or movie for his work in the Netflix western "Godless."

The veteran actor thanked his horse wrangler and the person who taught him to ride a horse.

“Little tip for you young actors: When they call and ask if you can ride a horse, don’t lie,” he quipped. He also thanked his horse, Apollo, who was also Bridges’ horse in the 2010 film "True Grit."

“I felt he was making unfair comparisons,” he joked in the funniest speech of the night.

He said he was thrown off the horse three times and broke his left wrist after one fall.

“It’s officially healed now,” Daniels said holding his trophy high in his left hand.

7. - That 'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

The Amazon show was one of the big winners of the night, taking awards for its creator, its star and co-star.

Rachel Brosnahan came to the stage more than once, first as an outstanding actress winner and later in the night when the show won for best comedy series.

At the end of the night, "Game of Thrones" joined "Maisel" as one of the big winners, taking home the final trophy for outstanding drama series.