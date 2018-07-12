The nominations for the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced Thursday morning, and your favorite shows and stars weren't forgotten by the Television Academy.

Big names like Donald Glover for "Atlanta,” Milo Ventimiglia for "This Is Us,” Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross for “Black-ish,” Larry David for “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and many, many more earned nods in their respective categories.

Shows like “Westworld” and “The Handmaid’s Tale” were in the front of the pack with multiple nods for their stars, including Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood and Jeffrey Wright, along with Elizabeth Moss and Samira Wiley. Newcomers like Rachel Brosnahan also earned honors for her work on “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

Overall, "Game of Thrones" had the most nominations with 22, followed by "Saturday Night Live" and "Westworld," who both earned 21.

John Legend was also nominated for an Emmy Award for his role in "Jesus Christ Superstar Live In Concert." If he wins, he’ll become an EGOT, having won a Grammy, Tony and Oscar previously.

Another nod to note is "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," which earned a nomination for best informational series or special after the death of its host, Anthony Bourdain. The celebrity chef died of an apparent suicide last month. He was 61.

"Saturday Night Live" stars Colin Jost and Michael Che are slated to host this year's Emmy Awards, which will air Monday, Sept. 17. The two co-anchor the show's signature sketch, "Weekend Update."

The last time a duo hosted the Emmys was in 1999 when "Dharma & Greg" star Jenna Elfman and "Frasier" star David Hyde Pierce hosted the event.

"The Handmaid's Tale" star Samira Wiley and "New Amsterdam" star Ryan Eggold announced the nominations Thursday afternoon from the Wolf Theatre in the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood, California.

The nominees in the top categories are:

Lead actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, "Black-ish"

Ted Danson, "The Good Place"

Larry David, "Curb Your Enthusiasm"

Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

William H. Macy, "Shameless"

Supporting actor in a comedy series

Louie Anderson, "Baskets"

Henry Winkler, "Barry"

Alec Baldwin, "Saturday Night Live"

Kenan Thompson, "Saturday Night Live"

Tituss Burgess, "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Brian Tyree Henry, "Atlanta"

Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Matt Walsh, "Veep"

Lead actress in a comedy series

Tracee Ellis Ross, "Black-ish"

Allison Janney, "Mom"

Issa Rae, "Insecure"

Lily Tomlin, "Grace and Frankie"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Supporting actress in a comedy series

Aidy Bryant, "Saturday Night Live"

Leslie Jones, "Saturday Night Live"

Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Zazie Beetz, "Atlanta"

Betty Gilpin, "GLOW"

Laurie Metcalf, "Roseanne"

Megan Mullally, "Will & Grace"

Lead actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Jeffrey Wright, "Westworld"

Ed Harris, "Westworld"

Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"

Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us"

Supporting actor in a drama series

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, "Game of Thrones"

Peter Dinklage, "Game of Thrones"

Joseph Fiennes, "The Handmaid's Tale"

David Harbour, "Stranger Things"

Matt Smith, "The Crown"

Mandy Patinkin, "Homeland"

Lead actress in a drama series

Claire Foy, "The Crown"

Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Keri Russell, "The Americans"

Evan Rachel Wood, "Westworld"

Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"

Tatiana Maslany, "Orphan Black"

Supporting actress in a drama series

Alexis Bledel, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Ann Dowd, "The Handmaid's Tale"

Millie Bobby Brown, "Stranger Things"

Lena Headey, "Game of Thrones"

Thandie Newton, "Westworld"

Vanessa Kirby, "The Crown"

TV movie

"Black Mirror: USS Callister"

"Fahrenheit 451"

"Paterno"

"The Tale"

"Flint"

Reality competition series

"The Amazing Race"

"American Ninja Warrior"

"Project Runway"

"RuPaul's Drag Race"

"Top Chef"

"The Voice"

Variety sketch series

"At Home with Amy Sedaris"

"Drunk History"

"I Love You, America With Sarah Silverman"

"Portlandia"

"Saturday Night Live"

"Tracey Ullman's Show"

Variety talk series

"Full Frontal With Samantha Bee"

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!"

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

"The Late Late Show With James Corden"

"The Late Show with Stephen Colbert"

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah"

Limited series or movie

"Godless"

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

"Genius: Picasso"

"The Alienist"

"Patrick Melrose"

Comedy series

"Black-ish"

"Atlanta"

"Barry"

"Curb Your Enthusiasm"

"GLOW"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"Silicon Valley"

"Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt"

Drama series