2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete winners list

The 2018 People's Choice Awards were certainly one for the books, with inspiring winners like girl power's very own Victoria Beckham and blockbuster hits "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Black Panther" taking home major awards.

If you missed Sunday night's big event, "GMA" has you covered with a complete winners list from the awards, hosted by E!.

Here's all the big winners:

Best Movie

"Avengers: Infinity War"

Best Comedy

"The Spy Who Dumped Me"

Action Movie

"Avengers: Infinity War"

Best Drama

"Fifty Shades Freed"

Best Family Movie

"Incredibles 2"

Best Drama Star

Jamie Dornan, "Fifty Shades Freed"

Best Male Star

Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther"

Avengers: Infinity War won big at the #PCAs, and they had one group to thank: those working to protect the communities impacted by the deadly California wildfires. https://t.co/yInwRgvCW4 — E! News (@enews) November 12, 2018

Female Star

Scarlett Johansson, "Avengers: Infinity War"

Comedy Star

Melissa McCarthy, "Life of the Party"

Action Star

Danai Gurira, "Black Panther"

Best Show

"Shadowhunters"

Best Drama

"Riverdale"

Best Comedy

"Orange Is The New Black"

Revival Show

"Dynasty"

Reality Show

"Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

Competition Show

"The Voice"

Male TV Star

Harry Shum Jr., "Shadowhunters"

Female TV Star

Katherine McNamara, "Shadowhunters"

Drama TV Star

Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

Comedy TV Star

Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"

Daytime Talk Show

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show"

Nighttime Talk Show

"The Tonight Show" Starring Jimmy Fallon

Competition Contestant

Maddie Poppe, "American Idol"

Reality Star

Khloe Kardashian, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"

Bingeworthy Show

"Shadowhunters"

Fantasy Show

"Wynonna Earp"

Male Artist

Shawn Mendes

Female Artist

Nicki Minaj

Group

BTS

Song of the Year

BTS: Idol

Congratulations to #BTS for winning Music Group of 2018 at the #PCAs. pic.twitter.com/H278vwYwMt — E! News (@enews) November 12, 2018

Album of the Year

Nicki Minaj: Queen

Country Artist

Blake Shelton

Latin Artist

CNCO

Music Video

BTS: Idol

Concert Tour

Taylor Swift: Reputation

Social Star

Shane Dawson

Beauty Influencer

James Charles

Social Celebrity

BTS

Animal Star

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund

Comedy Act

Kevin Hart

Style Star

Harry Styles

Game Changer

Serena Williams

Best Pod Cast

Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad

Most Hype Worthy Canadian

Tessa Virture & Scott Moir

HONORARY ICON AWARD RECIPIENTS:

People's Icon

Melissa McCarthy

People's Champion

Bryan Stevenson, social activist and founder of Equal Justice Initiative

Fashion Icon

Victoria Beckham