2018 People's Choice Awards: Complete winners list

The 2018 People's Choice Awards were certainly one for the books, with inspiring winners like girl power's very own Victoria Beckham and blockbuster hits "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Black Panther" taking home major awards.
If you missed Sunday night's big event, "GMA" has you covered with a complete winners list from the awards, hosted by E!.
Here's all the big winners:
Best Movie
"Avengers: Infinity War"
Best Comedy
"The Spy Who Dumped Me"
Action Movie
"Avengers: Infinity War"
Best Drama
"Fifty Shades Freed"
Best Family Movie
"Incredibles 2"
Best Drama Star
Jamie Dornan, "Fifty Shades Freed"
Best Male Star
Chadwick Boseman, "Black Panther"
Avengers: Infinity War won big at the #PCAs, and they had one group to thank: those working to protect the communities impacted by the deadly California wildfires.
Female Star
Scarlett Johansson, "Avengers: Infinity War"
Comedy Star
Melissa McCarthy, "Life of the Party"
Action Star
Danai Gurira, "Black Panther"
Best Show
"Shadowhunters"

Best Drama
"Riverdale"
Best Comedy
"Orange Is The New Black"
Revival Show
"Dynasty"
Reality Show
"Keeping Up with the Kardashians"
Competition Show
"The Voice"
Male TV Star
Harry Shum Jr., "Shadowhunters"
Female TV Star
Katherine McNamara, "Shadowhunters"
Drama TV Star
Mariska Hargitay, "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"
Comedy TV Star
Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory"
Daytime Talk Show
"The Ellen DeGeneres Show"
Nighttime Talk Show
"The Tonight Show" Starring Jimmy Fallon
Competition Contestant
Maddie Poppe, "American Idol"
Reality Star
Khloe Kardashian, "Keeping Up with the Kardashians"
Bingeworthy Show
"Shadowhunters"
Fantasy Show
"Wynonna Earp"
Male Artist
Shawn Mendes
Female Artist
Nicki Minaj
Group
BTS
Song of the Year
BTS: Idol
Congratulations to #BTS for winning Music Group of 2018 at the #PCAs.
Album of the Year
Nicki Minaj: Queen
Country Artist
Blake Shelton
Latin Artist
CNCO
Music Video
BTS: Idol
Concert Tour
Taylor Swift: Reputation
Social Star
Shane Dawson
Beauty Influencer
James Charles
Social Celebrity
BTS
Animal Star
Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund
Comedy Act
Kevin Hart
Style Star
Harry Styles
Game Changer
Serena Williams
Best Pod Cast
Scrubbing In with Becca Tilley & Tanya Rad
Most Hype Worthy Canadian
Tessa Virture & Scott Moir
HONORARY ICON AWARD RECIPIENTS:
Melissa McCarthy won People's Icon of 2018 at the #PCAs.
People's Icon
Melissa McCarthy
People's Champion
Bryan Stevenson, social activist and founder of Equal Justice Initiative
Fashion Icon
Victoria Beckham