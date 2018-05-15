2018 Webby awards honor #NeverAgain, #MeToo and more

At the 22nd Annual Webby Awards on Monday night in New York City, some major A-list stars like David Letterman, Jesse Willaims and more went home with coveted trophies.

The students from Parkland, Florida, were also honored for the #NeverAgain movement and host Amber Ruffin, who kept the audience laughing the entire night.

Here are some of the highlights:

Ruffin, a comedian and writer for late-night TV, hosted the show and was savage.

She tackled #MeToo at the start telling men who feel scared around women after the movement, "Boo hoo."

Our host @ambermruffin just took the stage! Her suggested hashtag for the evening? #Amberlooksgreat Sounds good to us! — The Webby Awards (@TheWebbyAwards) May 14, 2018

"Women have been scared of people misinterpreting their interactions their whole life," she said.

She later added that 40 percent of her jokes would be about living as a black woman in America and 30 percent would be about President Donald Trump. She wasn't kidding either.

The iconic David Letterman took home an award for his Netflix show "My Next Guest Needs No Introduction" and brought down the house with his presence and short speech.

All speeches at the Webbys are capped at just five words.

David Letterman receiving the award for Special Achievement #webbys2018 pic.twitter.com/FZR8Ha8lxk — Michael Rothman (@TheRealRothman) May 14, 2018

Of course things got a little political as former Mexican President Vicente Fox accepted an award and his five words were, "Jumped the wall to come."

His speech was an obvious nod to President Trump's plan to build a wall on the Mexico-America border, of which Fox has been a staunch opponent.

March for Our Lives and #NeverAgain also took center stage Monday night.

Parkland students Cameron Kasky and John Barnitt accepted the award on behalf of the movement. They and their classmates have been campaigning against gun violence after 17 of their fellow high school students and teachers were killed on Feb. 14.

The amazing kids from Parkland Florida accepting the #webby for #neveragain pic.twitter.com/ZHSbsHcPIo — Michael Rothman (@TheRealRothman) May 15, 2018

After accepting the award, Kasky, Barnitt and fellow advocate Naomi Wadler all received a standing ovation from the audience.

Taking the stage with a direct call to action are student activists from Parkland & Chicago, @John_Barnitt, @cameron_kasky & Naomi Wadler. #MarchforOurLives #Webbys — The Webby Awards (@TheWebbyAwards) May 15, 2018

Naomi Wadler, Cameron Kasky, and John Barnitt have taken the #Webbys stage to urge our winners to take action against senseless and systematic gun violence ??????????????? — The Webby Awards (@TheWebbyAwards) May 15, 2018

Other notables that were honored at the Webbys included NFL star Chris Long, who received a Webby for his work in bringing clean water to the people of Tanzania and actor Jesse Williams, who has been known as a social justice warrior on the internet for years.

Chris Long getting Athlete of the Year at the #webbys pic.twitter.com/gOoKEL8pXU — Michael Rothman (@TheRealRothman) May 15, 2018

"Afraid? OK do it afraid," Williams said in accepting his award.

WATCH all the highlights from the 22nd Annual #Webbys! ???? https://t.co/goHA0obXel pic.twitter.com/8YmeKhKWkz — The Webby Awards (@TheWebbyAwards) May 15, 2018