2020 Oscar nominations announced: Watch live Here is the full list of Oscar nominees.

The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards will be announced this morning.

"Insecure" creator and star Issa Rae and "Star Trek" actor John Cho were selected by the Academy to announce the contenders. The live stream, which starts at 5:18 a.m. PT / 8:18 a.m. ET, will be streamed here.

The star-studded award show, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC, will be without a host for the second year in a row.

Standout films like "Marriage Story," "The Irishman," "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," "1917" and "The Farewell," among others, are expected to secure nominations at the 2020 Oscars.

The sign for the Oscars hangs above the viewing stands on the red carpet in Hollywood, Calif. Eric McCandless/ABC

Check out a live stream of the announcement and a full list of nominees, which will be continually updated, below:

Best Picture

Actress in a Leading Role

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Supporting Role

Actor in a Supporting Role

Best Director

Sound Mixing

Sound Editing

Costume Design

Animated Short Film

Live Action Short Film

Original Score

Original Song

Film Editing

Foreign Language Film

Documentary Short

Documentary Feature

Production Design

Cinematography

Visual Effects

Animated Feature Film

Makeup and Hairstyling

Adapted Screenplay

Original Screenplay

