2021 Oscar nominations: See the full list

Check out the full list of nominees for the 93rd Academy Awards.

The nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced Monday morning.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas revealed the nominees in 23 categories in a two-part live presentation.

The nominations were streamed on Oscar.com, Oscars.org and the Academy’s social platforms.

Not much is known about the upcoming 2021 Oscars, including whether the ceremony will have a host. The last two Academy Awards shows were hostless.

The show's producers, however, have been revealed: Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh.

The 2021 Oscars will be broadcast from multiple locations, including the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, where the show has been held since 2001, the Academy revealed in February.

Check out the full list of nominees:

Actress in a Supporting Role

Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy"

Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Amanda Seyfried, "Mank"

Youn Yuh-jung, "Minari"

Costume Design

"Emma"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"Mulan"

"Pinocchio"

Original Score

"Da 5 Bloods"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"News of the World"

"Soul"

Adapted Screenplay

"Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"One Night in Miami"

"The White Tiger"

Original Screenplay

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Minari"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Animated Short Film

"Burrow"

"Genius Loci"

"If Anything Happens I Love You"

"Opera"

"Yes-People"

Live Action Short Film

"Feeling Through"

"The Letter Room"

"The Present"

"Two Distant Strangers"

"White Eye"

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"

Paul Raci, "Sound of Metal"

Lakeith Stanfield, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Documentary Feature

"Collective"

"Crip Camp"

"The Mole Agent"

"My Octopus Teacher"

"Time"

Documentary Short

"Colette"

"A Concerto Is a Conversation"

"Do Not Split"

"Hunger Ward"

"A Love Song for Latasha"

International Feature Film

"Another Round" (Denmark)

"Better Days" (Hong Kong)

"Collective" (Romania)

"The Man Who Sold His Skin" (Tunisia)

"Quo Vadis, Aida?" (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Sound

"Greyhound"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Sound of Metal"

"Soul"

Production Design

"The Father"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Tenet"

Film Editing

"The Father"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Cinematography

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"News of the World"

"Nomadland"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

Visual Effects

"Love and Monsters"

"The Midnight Sky"

"Mulan"

"The One and Only Ivan"

"Tenet"

Makeup and Hairstyling

"Emma"

"Hillbilly Elegy"

"Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

"Mank"

"Pinocchio"

Animated Feature Film

"Onward"

"Over the Moon"

"A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon"

"Soul"

"Wolfwalkers"

Original Song

"Fight for You" ("Judas and the Black Messiah")

"Hear My Voice" ("The Trial of the Chicago 7")

"Husavik" ("Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga")

"Io Si (Seen)" ("The Life Ahead")

"Speak Now" ("One Night in Miami")

Actor in a Leading Role

Riz Ahmed, "Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Anthony Hopkins, "The Father"

Gary Oldman, "Mank"

Steven Yeun, "Minari"

Actress in a Leading Role

Viola Davis, "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom"

Andra Day, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday"

Vanessa Kirby, "Pieces of a Woman"

Frances McDormand, "Nomadland"

Carey Mulligan, "Promising Young Woman"

Directing

Thomas Vinterberg, "Another Round"

David Fincher, "Mank"

Lee Isaac Chung, "Minari"

Chloé Zhao, "Nomadland"

Emerald Fennell, "Promising Young Woman"

Best Picture

"The Father"

"Judas and the Black Messiah"

"Mank"

"Minari"

"Nomadland"

"Promising Young Woman"

"Sound of Metal"

"The Trial of the Chicago 7"

The Oscars will air Sunday, April 25, live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.