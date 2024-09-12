Taylor Swift has arrived at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

2024 MTV VMAs: Taylor Swift hits the carpet in edgy plaid dress

"The Tortured Poets Department" artist stepped out on Wednesday night in an edgy plaid yellow look from Dior.

The outfit included a high-low skirt. Swift also accessorized the look with over-the-knee leather boots and leather gloves.

Taylor Swift arrives to attend the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Sept. 11, 2024. Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

Swift is the most nominated artist tonight with 10 nods including the coveted video of the year award for "Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)" and artist of the year.

"Fortnight" is also nominated for song of the year and best collaboration.

Last year, Swift dominated the VMAs, walking away with nine moonman statuettes.

Taylor Swift arrives to attend the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Sept. 11, 2024. Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV

The star-studded event kicked off at 8 p.m. ET with a performance from Eminem.

Megan Thee Stallion is hosting, and Katy Perry will receive the MTV Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award.

