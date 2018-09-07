21 new shows to watch this fall

It's hard to say goodbye to summer, but the good news is, some of the year's best TV is just around the corner.

While fan-favorite shows including "Dancing With the Stars," "The Walking Dead" and "This Is Us" will return in just a matter of weeks, there are many new shows that will be vying for your time -- and DVR space.

Here are just a handful of the season's upcoming new premieres:

Sept. 9

"You," Lifetime: Starring Penn Badgley as a bookstore manager obsessed with an aspiring writer (Elizabeth Lail), "You" documents his at-times dramatic attempts to get as close to his crush as possible. Shay Mitchell co-stars and John Stamos will make a special guest appearance.

"Kidding," Showtime: Jim Carrey returns to the small screen as Mr. Pickles, a children's TV icon, whose family life isn't nearly as rosy as the world he creates on television. Also starring Frank Langella, Catherine Keener and Judy Greer, the series will center on the funny and yes, heartbreaking, manner in which Mr. Pickles unravels.

Sept. 14

"Forever," Amazon: In this new series, former "Saturday Night Live" co-stars Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen team up again to play a married couple reassessing everything they thought they knew about love.

"The First," Hulu: "House of Cards" creator Beau Willimon is back with a new show about a team of astronauts attempting to colonize Mars. Sean Penn stars as an astronaut alongside Natascha McElhone, who plays an tech industry big-wig whose company is organizing the mission.

Sept. 18

"Sorry for Your Loss," Facebook Watch: Elizabeth Olsen stars in the dramedy series about a young women forced to cope with the untimely death of her husband. "Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi" actress Kelly Marie Tran co-stars as her friend.

Sept. 21

"Maniac," Netflix: "Superbad" stars Emma Stone and Jonah Hill reunite for one of the season's buzziest new shows, about two strangers who come together while participating in a pharmaceutical trial.

"The Good Cop," Netflix: Josh Groban fans have a reason to celebrate: The singer stars alongside Tony Danza in "Good Cop," a new show about an honest detective trying to coexist with his sweet but not-so-honest dad.

Sept. 26

"A Million Little Things," ABC: One of ABC's most anticipated new series, "A Million Little Things" will speak to those who loved "The Big Chill." The show centers on a group of friends reeling from the unexpected suicide of one of their longtime pals.

"Single Parents," ABC: The ensemble comedy featuring Taran Killiam, Leighton Meester and Brad Garrett, "Single Parents" centers on a group of -- of course -- single parents who lean on each other for support.

Sept. 27

"Murphy Brown," CBS: Nearly 30 years after the groundbreaking series first premiered and 20 years after it ended, Candice Bergen returns as TV journalist Murphy Brown. In the reboot, she'll deal with the current state of news, and the rising career of her son, Avery, who's also gone into journalism.

Sept. 28

"Made in Mexico," Netflix: A controversial reality show perfect for those who loved "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills," "Made in Mexico" follows nine of Mexico City's hottest socialites.

Sept. 30

"God Friended Me," CBS: The drama series is pretty appropriately named: It centers on an atheist, played by Brandon Micheal Hall, whose (lack of) faith is shaken after he seemingly receives a Facebook friend request from God. As a result, he finds himself changing the lives of those with whom he comes into contact.

Oct. 4

"I Feel Bad," NBC: A new comedy from executive producer Amy Poehler stars Sarayu Rao as a wife, mother and working woman who's doing what we're all doing: trying to "have it all."

Oct. 10

"All American," The CW: Inspired by the real-life story of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger, "All American" tells the story of a high school football player caught between two worlds: the rougher neighborhood where he lives and the ritzy high school where he captains the football team.

Oct. 12

"The Romanoffs," Amazon: "Mad Men" creator Matt Weiner debuts a new series about eight individuals who believe they're descendants of the famous Russian Romanoff dynasty. The all-star cast includes Aaron Eckhart, Diane Lane, Isabelle Huppert, Christina Hendricks, John Slattery, Amanda Peet, Jack Huston, Kathryn Hahn, Noah Wyle, Paul Reiser and Andrew Rannells.

Oct. 14

"Charmed," The CW: The beloved series about three sisters who discover they're witches is being rebooted for a new generation. In the new iteration, the siblings include a "firebrand social justice warrior," a "fun-loving" young woman and a "brilliant geneticist," according to reports.

"Camping," HBO: Jennifer Garner returns to TV to star in the new show from executive producers Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner -- the women behind "Girls." In this new comedy, Garner and David Tennant play as an unhappy couple who find themselves on an ill-fated outdoor trip.

Oct. 16

"The Conners," ABC: ABC's reboot of "Roseanne," about the lovable but dysfunctional Conner family, was wildly popular when it premiered earlier this year, but after creator and star Roseanne Barr tweeted a racist comment, the network canceled the series. However, the Conners are back, but this time, Barr has nothing to do with the show.

"The Kids Are Alright," ABC: Based on the childhood of executive producer/writer Tim Doyle, this ensemble comedy centers on a traditional Irish-Catholic family in the 1970s. Michael Cudlitz and Mary McCormack star as the patriarch and matriarch to eight boys, all crammed into a three-bedroom Los Angeles-area home.

Oct. 26

"Chilling Adventures of Sabrina," Netflix: Imagine 1990s series "Sabrina the Teenage Witch" -- but darker. In this reboot based on the Archie comic, "Mad Men" actress Kiernan Shipka stars as Sabrina, who, at almost 16, is forced to choose between her family's supernatural world and a typical teenage existence.

Nov. 2

"Homecoming," Amazon: "Mr. Robot" creator Sam Esmail developed this psychological thriller based on a podcast of the same name. Starring Julia Roberts in her TV series debut, the show centers on her character, Heidi, a social worker who is (seemingly) trying to help soldiers rejoin civilian life.