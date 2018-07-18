A 25-foot Jeff Goldblum statue pops up in London

People walking by Potter's Field Park near the Tower Bridge in London will encounter a larger-than-life figure from the "Jurassic Park" movies.

No, it's not one of the film's cloned dinosaurs. It's a 25-foot statue of a Jeff Goldblum, with an open shirt, reclining in the shadow of the bridge.

"There was nothing sexy going on there and there still may not be," the actor told IGN. "I don’t know how this shirtlessness came about."

John Phillips/Getty Images

The statue, placed by the subscription TV service NowTV that is playing "Jurassic Park," recreates Goldblum's famous pose from the movie in honor of the film's 25th anniversary. The original "Jurassic Park" premiered a quarter century ago on June 11, 1993.

Can you believe #JurassicPark is 25? ?????? To celebrate, we’ve created a Jurassic-sized homage to heartthrob Jeff Goldblum ?????? He’s waiting for you at Potter’s Field until dinner time tomorrow ??#JurassicJeff #JP25 pic.twitter.com/Oimt6WAc8A — NOW TV (@NOWTV) July 18, 2018

The statue is expected to remain in the park until Thursday evening.