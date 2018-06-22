As part of Pride Month, "GMA" is spotlighting on all issues that impact the LGBT community.
We compiled a list of all the countries that have officially legalized same-sex marriage. Twenty-seven out of 195 countries have passed laws allowing gay marriage, according to the Pew Research Center.
Below is a timeline for the 27 countries where same-sex marriage is officially legal. The year marks when the law was first enacted in that country.
2000: The Netherlands
The country became the first in the world to legalize same-sex marriage. The following year, four couples married in the world’s first same-sex wedding in 2001. [Associated Press]
2003: Belgium
Three years after the new law was enacted, the country’s parliament granted same-sex couples the right to adopt in 2006. [Pew Research Center]
2005: Canada
The nation's traditional definition of civil marriage was changed to include the union between same-sex couples. [Pew Research Center]
2005: Spain
The new law gave same-sex couples all of the same marital and adoption rights as heterosexual citizens. [Pew Research Center]
2006: South Africa
The measure passed by a margin of greater than five-to-one with support from major opposing political parties. [Pew Research Center]
2008: Norway
One year after legalizing same-sex marriage, the country’s Lutheran Church voted to allow its pastors to marry same-sex couples in 2009. [Pew Research Center]
2009: Sweden
Months before the bill passed in October 2009, the country’s governing church board initiated a petition to permit same-sex marriages. [Pew Research Center]
Three years after the majority of the Scottish Parliament voted to legalize same-sex marriage, the Scottish Episcopal Church became the UK's first major Christian church to perform same-sex marriages. [BBC]