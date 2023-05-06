5 best moments from coronation of King Charles III

Here are the biggest highlights from the ceremony celebrating the new monarch.

The world has now witnessed the much anticipated event of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The historic ceremony, held at Westminster Abbey in London, saw some special guests in attendance, including First Lady Jill Biden, a number of celebrities and many members of the royal family.

Britain's King Charles III wears St Edward's Crown during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London, May 6, 2023. Yui Mok/AP

From the religious service at the church to the procession through London and Charles' first wave as king from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, scroll down to see five of the best moments from the long-lasting tradition that marks "the formal investiture of a monarch with regal power," according to the royal family's website.

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team otherwise known as The Red Arrows fly over The Queen Victoria Memorial during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, May 06, 2023 in London. Dan Mullan/Getty Images

The royals appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla

King Charles III sits as he receives The St Edward's Crown during the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, in London, May 6, 2023. Jonathan Brady/POOL via AP

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby places a modified version of Queen Mary's Crown onto the head of Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort during the Coronation Ceremony inside Westminster Abbey in central London, May 6, 2023, she will be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. Richard Pohle/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

During the religious service at Westminster Abbey, Charles was crowned with a 400-year-old crown. The crowning moment happened as the Archbishop of Canterbury placed the St Edwards Crown -- which weighs nearly five pounds and is made of solid gold -- on Charles’ head.

To mark the moment, the congregation sang out "God save the king,” as the bells of Westminster Abbey were rung and gun salutes were fired across the U.K.

The service also saw Camilla being anointed by the archbishop and crowned with the Queen Mary’s Crown, marking the first time a new crown was not created for a queen consort. The Queen Mary Crown was redesigned though for Camilla, including the removal of the replica of the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond. As Camilla was enthroned, the choir sang "Make a Joyful Noise,” a new anthem composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber for the coronation.

Prince Harry attended solo without wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex

Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex leaves after attending the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023. Toby Melville/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince Harry, who lives in California, arrived at Westminster Abbey alone without his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who remained at home with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Following the dress code for most of the guests in attendance, Harry could be seen wearing a morning suit and was seemingly in good spirits as he entered the venue with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, along with their husbands.

0:54

Harry, the fifth in line to the throne, was seated in a row with other guests including Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their husbands. His appearance at the event marks his first public reunion with other members of the royal family for the first time in eight months after he was last seen together with them at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September.

Prince William and King Charles III's father and son moment

The Prince of Wales touches St Edward's Crown on King Charles III's head during his coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey, London, May 6, 2023. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Prince William paid homage to his father King Charles III on behalf of the royal family, following an homage from the Archbishop of Canterbury on behalf of the Bishops of the Church of England. During the ceremony, William gave Charles a kiss on the cheek, displaying a sweet father and son moment to the public.

Prince William, Prince of Wales kisses his father, King Charles III, wearing the St Edward's Crown, during the King's coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey, May 6, 2023, in London. Yui Mok/WPA Pool/Getty Images

William also swore his loyalty to Charles during the historical event, saying, "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God." In response, Charles who appeared emotional during the moment, nodded and said, "Amen."

Prince William and Kate's 3 children attend the festivities

The Royals attend the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London. Yui Mok /Wpa Pool via Getty Images

Prince William and Kate appeared at King Charles III's coronation alongside their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

The eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales was a Page of Honour, processing behind Charles and holding his ceremonial robes as they entered Westminster Abbey.

Britain's Prince George of Wales holds the robe of Britain's King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, in central London on May 6, 2023, during the Coronation. Aaron Chown/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, meanwhile, traveled separately to Westminster Abbey, riding in the same car with their mother.

For the occasion, George wore a bright scarlet tunic detailed with gold lace trim and blue velvet cuffs, along with with wool trousers and boots. Kate and Charlotte both donned floral headpieces with ornamental silver braids for the coronation.

Following the service, George, Charlotte and Louis joined the coronation procession back to Buckingham Palace, riding in a carriage alongside their parents, William and Kate.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, Prince Louis of Wales and Page of Honour Prince George depart the Coronation service of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, May 06, 2023 in London. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

King Charles III's first wave as king from the balcony at Buckingham Palace

King Charles III and Queen Camilla can be seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony ahead of the flypast during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, May 06, 2023 in London. Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

King Charles III stepped out on the balcony at Buckingham Palace giving his first wave as the King of England. The future generations of the monarchy, Prince William and his son Prince George -- the first and second in line to the throne, respectively -- were also present on the balcony.

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony following their coronation ceremony in London, Britain May 6, 2023. Matthew Childs/Reuters

Joining the king and future kings on the balcony were Camilla, Kate, Charlotte and Louis, along with other members of the royal family.

Additionally, standing alongside Charles and Camilla were the young men who served as their Pages of Honour. Charles' pages include his grandson George as well as Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache.