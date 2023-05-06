5 best moments from coronation of King Charles III

The world has now witnessed the much anticipated event of the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
The historic ceremony, held at Westminster Abbey in London, saw some special guests in attendance, including First Lady Jill Biden, a number of celebrities and many members of the royal family.
From the religious service at the church to the procession through London and Charles' first wave as king from the balcony at Buckingham Palace, scroll down to see five of the best moments from the long-lasting tradition that marks "the formal investiture of a monarch with regal power," according to the royal family's website.
The crowning of King Charles III and Queen Camilla
During the religious service at Westminster Abbey, Charles was crowned with a 400-year-old crown. The crowning moment happened as the Archbishop of Canterbury placed the St Edwards Crown -- which weighs nearly five pounds and is made of solid gold -- on Charles’ head.
To mark the moment, the congregation sang out "God save the king,” as the bells of Westminster Abbey were rung and gun salutes were fired across the U.K.
The service also saw Camilla being anointed by the archbishop and crowned with the Queen Mary’s Crown, marking the first time a new crown was not created for a queen consort. The Queen Mary Crown was redesigned though for Camilla, including the removal of the replica of the controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond. As Camilla was enthroned, the choir sang "Make a Joyful Noise,” a new anthem composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber for the coronation.
Prince Harry attended solo without wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry, who lives in California, arrived at Westminster Abbey alone without his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, who remained at home with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Following the dress code for most of the guests in attendance, Harry could be seen wearing a morning suit and was seemingly in good spirits as he entered the venue with his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, along with their husbands.
Harry, the fifth in line to the throne, was seated in a row with other guests including Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and their husbands. His appearance at the event marks his first public reunion with other members of the royal family for the first time in eight months after he was last seen together with them at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September.
Prince William and King Charles III's father and son moment
Prince William paid homage to his father King Charles III on behalf of the royal family, following an homage from the Archbishop of Canterbury on behalf of the Bishops of the Church of England. During the ceremony, William gave Charles a kiss on the cheek, displaying a sweet father and son moment to the public.
William also swore his loyalty to Charles during the historical event, saying, "I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb. So help me God." In response, Charles who appeared emotional during the moment, nodded and said, "Amen."
Prince William and Kate's 3 children attend the festivities
Prince William and Kate appeared at King Charles III's coronation alongside their three children, Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.
The eldest son of the Prince and Princess of Wales was a Page of Honour, processing behind Charles and holding his ceremonial robes as they entered Westminster Abbey.
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, meanwhile, traveled separately to Westminster Abbey, riding in the same car with their mother.
For the occasion, George wore a bright scarlet tunic detailed with gold lace trim and blue velvet cuffs, along with with wool trousers and boots. Kate and Charlotte both donned floral headpieces with ornamental silver braids for the coronation.
Following the service, George, Charlotte and Louis joined the coronation procession back to Buckingham Palace, riding in a carriage alongside their parents, William and Kate.
King Charles III's first wave as king from the balcony at Buckingham Palace
King Charles III stepped out on the balcony at Buckingham Palace giving his first wave as the King of England. The future generations of the monarchy, Prince William and his son Prince George -- the first and second in line to the throne, respectively -- were also present on the balcony.
Joining the king and future kings on the balcony were Camilla, Kate, Charlotte and Louis, along with other members of the royal family.
Additionally, standing alongside Charles and Camilla were the young men who served as their Pages of Honour. Charles' pages include his grandson George as well as Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache.