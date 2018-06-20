Actress Eva Longoria welcomes son Santiago

Jun 20, 2018, 1:33 PM ET
Eva Longoria are seen, June 7, 2018, in Los Angeles.
Actress and activist Eva Longoria has welcomed her first baby.

The news broke late Tuesday in Hola magazine, which released the exclusive first picture of Longoria, 43, and her baby boy, Santiago Enrique Baston.

The actress also confirmed the news to the magazine that she and husband Jose Baston welcomed the healthy boy at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles Tuesday.

The couple said they are beyond "grateful" for this blessing.

Longoria and Baston, 50, tied the knot two years ago in Mexico and Santiago will have three older siblings, Baston's children from a previous relationship.

The former "Desperate Housewives" and "Telenovela" star confirmed the pregnancy to ABC News in December.

