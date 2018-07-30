Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, two-time Mirror Ball champ Val Chmerkovsky and "La La Land" choreographer Mandy Moore will be judges for the upcoming spin-off series, "Dancing With the Stars: Juniors."

The judges for the highly-anticipated new competition that pairs celebrity kids with professional, pint-sized, ballroom dancers were revealed on "Good Morning America" today.

Moore is an Emmy Award-winning choreographer who is most known as the dancing genius behind some of the most famous musical numbers in the smash-hit "La La Land."

Rippon is the reigning Mirror Ball champion, and an Olympic medalist who stole America's hearts during the past Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Chmerkovskiy is a longtime "DWTS" pro and two-time Mirror Ball champion.

"Dancing With the Stars: Juniors" will premiere on Sunday, Oct. 7 on ABC. Plus, season 27 of the original "Dancing With the Stars" will return on Monday, Sept. 24.